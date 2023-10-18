Databases: New Release(s) of PgBouncer, and pg_yregress, and CloudNativePG
-
PgBouncer 1.21.0 released - Now with prepared statements!
PgBouncer 1.21.0 has been released. This release adds one of PgBouncer its most requested features: Support for named prepared statements! See the docs on
max_prepared_statementsfor details on how the feature works, its limitations, and how to tune the value of the
max_prepared_statementssetting.
-
pg_yregress 0.2.0
Originally inspired by pg_regress, pg_yregress provides a TAP-compatible test executor that allows for better test organization, easier instance management, native JSON handling and so on.
This release adds the capability to test against unmanaged ("external") instances.
-
CloudNativePG 1.21.0, 1.20.3 and 1.19.5 Released!
The CloudNativePG Community has announced version 1.21.0, a new minor release of the CloudNativePG Operator, which introduces volume snapshot support for backup and recovery along several enhancements in the default behavior in terms of usability, security and resilience.
By leveraging the standard Kubernetes API on Volume Snapshots, you can now take advantage of capabilities like incremental and differential copy for both backup and recovery operations of PostgreSQL databases, opening up the frontier of very large databases (VLDB). CloudNativePG is the first PostgreSQL operator that natively supports Kubernetes volume snapshots. This implementation covers cold backups from a standby, waiting for 1.22 to complete the feature with hot backups using the PostgreSQL API.