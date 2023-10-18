Databases: New Release(s) of PgBouncer, and pg_yregress, and CloudNativePG

The CloudNativePG Community has announced version 1.21.0, a new minor release of the CloudNativePG Operator, which introduces volume snapshot support for backup and recovery along several enhancements in the default behavior in terms of usability, security and resilience.

By leveraging the standard Kubernetes API on Volume Snapshots, you can now take advantage of capabilities like incremental and differential copy for both backup and recovery operations of PostgreSQL databases, opening up the frontier of very large databases (VLDB). CloudNativePG is the first PostgreSQL operator that natively supports Kubernetes volume snapshots. This implementation covers cold backups from a standby, waiting for 1.22 to complete the feature with hot backups using the PostgreSQL API.