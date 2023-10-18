Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Qualcomm and Google launch RISC-V wearables chip collaboration
Qualcomm Inc. and Google LLC today announced that they’re teaming up to develop RISC-V processors for wearable devices. The initiative comes less than a month after the search giant hosted the latest installment of its Made by Google product event.
Fixing Humidifier Red Light: Beurer LB37
Debugging broken water sensor in my Beurer LB37 Humidifier, after it won't turn on, showing a red LED.
Raspberry Pi Zero W-based Weather Orbs shows weather data on three round displays (Crowdfunding)
Peter Holderith’s Weather Orbs is a Raspberry Pi Zero W-powered desktop weather station that displays animated weather data from NOAA and NWS on three small round displays connected over SPI. Internally it’s an add-on board that connects to the 40-pin GPIO header of the Raspberry Pi Zero W and with three additional headers to connect the smartwatch round displays. The PCB also comes with 16 RGB LEDs to create some nice lighting effects. The Raspberry Pi Zero W and accompanying electronics are housed in a custom “high-quality” 3D printed enclosure with a cover made of brushed stainless steel, and thick glass magnifiers complete the design for a retro style. The default firmware fetches weather data, such as live satellite images from NOAA or radar from NWS, and displays those on the three round displays.
Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC combines NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC with Hailo-8 AI accelerator
Hummingboard 8P Edge AI Pico-ITX SBC combines an NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor – itself with a 2.3 TOPS NPU – with the 26 TOPS Hailo-8 AI accelerator for edge AI applications such as smart cameras and automated optical inspection. The compact board comes with up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB eMMC flash, two gigabit Ethernet ports including one with PoE, WiFi 5, a MIPI camera interface, HDMI and micro HDMI ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and more.
Arduino and Avnet team up in a global distribution partnership to drive OEM innovation
Today, we are excited to share that Avnet and Arduino announced a global partnership to support equipment manufacturers and machine builders in moving toward a more modular future. The new agreement combines the strength of Avnet’s worldwide embedded design services and distribution support with Arduino’s robust embedded technology ecosystem of hardware and software.