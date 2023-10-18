Security and Windows TCO

The Clark County School District announced that a recent cybersecurity incident allowed an “unauthorized party” to access personal information of some students, parents and employees.

The district said it became aware of the hack on Oct. 5, adding that it involved the email environment.

“Upon discovering the incident, CCSD immediately engaged a team of forensic experts to investigate the incident and ensure that CCSD operates within a safe and remediated email environment,” a district spokesperson wrote. “CCSD is also cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.”