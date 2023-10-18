Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Decommissioning of the Mozilla Reps Program

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2023,

updated Oct 18, 2023



There is no easy way to do this without bits of sadness, but also accomplishments and happiness while looking back at all the things this program succeeded at building. After much careful consideration and evaluation, with the most profound sense of gratitude, we have decided that it is time to retire the program. The Mozilla Reps program was initially built with the aim of bringing structure to the local regional communities and helping people find their way to how they can help Mozilla. In the last few years, we have seen that communities tend to get organized based on products and interests not necessarily connected to each other. We believe that it makes sense to go where those communities are and address their needs and a program that provides a large number of alternative options brings less value.

