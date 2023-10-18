More Microsoft Layoffs, Microsoft Shares Fall, Investment in 'AI' Collapses

Another 668 people across LinkedIn’s engineering, product, talent and finance teams are to be made redundant, in second tranche of job losses

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has confirmed it is to reduce its workforce for the second time this year.

In an ‘October Update’ blog post, LinkedIn said that it will axe “approximately 668 roles across our engineering, product, talent and finance teams” – a move that impacts 3 percent of the 20,000-strong staff at the platform.

This is second tranche of job cuts at the business-focused social network. In May this year LinkedIn announced it was closing its remaining service (a jobs app) in China and would also cut 716 jobs as well.