GNU/Linux Devices: Raspberry Pi 5, Purism on OJ Antitrust Lawsuit, SolidRun Hummingboard SBC
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Documenting Raspberry Pi 5 | #MagPiMonday
When Raspberry Pi Pico was released, people were quick to praise the in-depth official documentation. Writing the docs is a collaborative effort with the engineering and comms team headed up by Alasdair Allan, Head of Documentation. We asked him how they were written.
-
Mark Hansen ☛ Fixing Humidifier Red Light: Beurer LB37
Can I replace it? On a whim, I Googled [JUFOND SW312] and found some places selling replacements on eBay for USD 8.00, but they take a month to ship, and I'd have to solder it on.
Unfortunately, I think this is the end for my humidifier. It's in the e-waste now. At least we had some fun pulling it apart. Maybe this story can help you debug your humidifier?
-
Purism ☛ DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit: Apple Sells Access to iOS End Users to Google!
It was reported by Mac Daily News that Alphabet (Google) pays Apple $18 billion to $20 billion per year for Google to be Safari’s default web browser according to information presented during the Department of Justice Antitrust lawsuit.
This means that Google extends it’s control over the search engine/web browser market to include Apple iOS end users who may believe they are avoiding Google surveillance business practices by using Apple iOS devices instead of Google Android devices.
When you calculate Apple’s iPhone customers who use Safari into the total, Google has well over 90% of the web browser market by way of this deal between Alphabet and Apple.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ SolidRun Hummingboard SBC with Hailo-8 AI processor