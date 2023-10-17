openSUSE Is Working On Its New Agama Installer
The installer is your first handshake with a distribution, making it a crucial aspect of the user experience. But why is it so important? Above all, it sets the tone. A smooth, intuitive installation can attract and retain users.
On top of that, an effective installer ensures that users of all levels, from novices to experts, can efficiently set up their systems. In other words, inclusivity in the installation process widens the user base.
In this regard, openSUSE’s drive to enhance the user experience. Enter Agama, the next-generation installer set to (probably) debut in openSUSE’s ALP releases.