Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.

openSUSE Is Working On Its New Agama Installer

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2023



The installer is your first handshake with a distribution, making it a crucial aspect of the user experience. But why is it so important? Above all, it sets the tone. A smooth, intuitive installation can attract and retain users.

On top of that, an effective installer ensures that users of all levels, from novices to experts, can efficiently set up their systems. In other words, inclusivity in the installation process widens the user base.

In this regard, openSUSE’s drive to enhance the user experience. Enter Agama, the next-generation installer set to (probably) debut in openSUSE’s ALP releases.

Read on