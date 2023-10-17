Want a simple, stable, and secure Linux distribution? Then SpiralLinux is for you
SpiralLinux isn't the most popular kid in school. It's also not the prettiest, the smartest, or the one that always gets noticed. If you're a fan of The Middle, consider it the "Sue Heck" of Linux distributions. It's there, always there, and always positive, always trying, and always being its genuine self.
SpiralLinux is that operating system. It's one you can use without ever worrying you'll spiral out of control because your computer isn't doing what it should.