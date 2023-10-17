Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.

Want a simple, stable, and secure Linux distribution? Then SpiralLinux is for you

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2023



SpiralLinux isn't the most popular kid in school. It's also not the prettiest, the smartest, or the one that always gets noticed. If you're a fan of The Middle, consider it the "Sue Heck" of Linux distributions. It's there, always there, and always positive, always trying, and always being its genuine self.

SpiralLinux is that operating system. It's one you can use without ever worrying you'll spiral out of control because your computer isn't doing what it should.

Read on