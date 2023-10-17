In India, Windows Market Share Fell to 14% This Month, the Lowest Share Ever
THE sister site has just focused on Greece. Well, over in India GNU/Linux is growing rapidly (more than any other nation), caveats considered too, and one might add that Windows is collapsing (see image below; original at statCounter).
This is the world's largest population, so Microsoft should be concerned. The layoffs announced at Microsoft this week are an indicator (also salary freezes and hiring freeze); Microsoft does not see a future of company growth, except fake growth. █