'Big' Tech is a 'Big' Debt Bomb

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2023



THIS new leak shows that Microsoft pays some of its workers just $42k per year. It may seem astounding and on top of that people there don't receive pay increases anymore; some cannot be promoted either. No wonder most Microsoft employees want to leave, according to a leaked poll.

As noted before, a lot of the so-called 'Big' Tech companies (GAFAM) have a lot of debt, a fictional market capitalisation (valuation), lots of divisions that lose money etc. On top of it, some rely on government bailouts (at taxpayers' expense'), e.g. Microsoft with its inexcusable "defence" contractors. This won't end well when the debt ceiling is raised no more. The US government took almost $2,000,000,000,000 in loans since May or June. █