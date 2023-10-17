On African Desktops/Laptops Windows Falls Below 2 in 3 and in All Client Types Windows is Just a Sixth of All Clients
According to this month's numbers from statCounter, Microsoft is sharply/rapidly falling even in its "comfort zone" that's desktops and laptops (bribing African officials contributes to this). Looking at all client types, including "smart" phones, it's a lot worse. Microsoft has a mere 16% market share, so it only runs on about 1 in 6 clients. That's like Windows on just a sixth of Internet-connected computers with a display and Web access.
Let that sink in. No wonder Microsoft has had so many waves of layoffs this year. It's phasing out a lot of things (products, services, teams, protocols, features) because of a lack of staff. █