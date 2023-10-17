Tux Machines

In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy. 

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 15th, 2023

Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

LinuxGizmos.com

SolidRun Hummingboard SBC with Hailo-8 AI processor

Low-cost CH32V003 USB dev board with RISC-V MCU

On African Desktops/Laptops Windows Falls Below 2 in 3 and in All Client Types Windows is Just a Sixth of All Clients

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2023

Elephant in Tsavo

According to this month's numbers from statCounter, Microsoft is sharply/rapidly falling even in its "comfort zone" that's desktops and laptops (bribing African officials contributes to this). Looking at all client types, including "smart" phones, it's a lot worse. Microsoft has a mere 16% market share, so it only runs on about 1 in 6 clients. That's like Windows on just a sixth of Internet-connected computers with a display and Web access.

Let that sink in. No wonder Microsoft has had so many waves of layoffs this year. It's phasing out a lot of things (products, services, teams, protocols, features) because of a lack of staff.

Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Installing Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop
This is a multi-part blog looking at the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
Ubuntu on Buzzwords, Volunteer Crave (Unpaid Worker), and Hardware Partnership
3 stories/puff pieces
Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
Debian-based MX Linux 23.1 now available for download
Do you hate Mondays? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, we have some exciting Linux news on this particular Monday
OpenBGPD 8.3 released and more
Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
OpenBSD 7.4 released
We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.4
Resources is a New, Modern System Monitor for Linux
The System Monitor app Ubuntu comes with with does an okay job of letting you monitor system resources and oversee running processes — but it does look dated
MariaDB’s Bad Week: Layoffs and an End to Azure Support
It's not a great week for MariaDB
OpenWrt 23.05.0 - First Stable Release
The OpenWrt community is proud to announce the first stable release of the OpenWrt 23.05 stable series.
Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook
Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook
4 more stories
Kyle E Mitchell on the GPL
Two new links
Steam Proton game compatibility report 2023
Behold, a super-enthusiastic article about my success with using the Steam Proton compatibility layer to play Windows-native titles in Linux
This Site Should be Blazing Fast Now
Let's hope we can keep up this high level of service for many years to come
The Wine development release 8.18 is now available.
The Wine development site's news
 
Debian, Ubuntu, Mozilla, and more
Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi Pico
3 new projects or updates
Red Hat on Extended Master Secret Extension and Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX)
Some new Red Hat blog posts
Medevel's Review/Overview of Some Free Software
Many new posts yesterday
Libre Arts - Weekly-ish recap — 16 October 2023
Quite a few things happened since the last recap
Events and Videos: Free Software Directory, SteamOS, and Linux Kernel Report
3 links
Malicious Mobsters Who Just Can't Let Go
They have attempted all sorts of tactics and styles, but none of them are working
Releases of FisicaLab 0.4.0 and Kdenlive 23.08.2
Two new releases
8 Essential Free and Open Source Python Maths Tools
They are all released under an open source license
Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC combines NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC with Hailo-8 AI accelerator
SolidRun provides a Linux BSP (Debian with buildroot or Yocto) for the board provided on an SD card that ships with the board and also available on GitHub
Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Layoffs
Layoffs at Microsoft too
Windows TCO in Åland and Kansas
Latest incidents
Why The RP1 Is The Most Important Product Raspberry Pi Have Ever Made
it’s safe to say that the new board from Cambridge has produced quite some excitement with its enhanced specifications and a few new capabilities not seen in its predecessors
Kernel (Linux) STLS and More, Openwashing and FUD From Microsoft
4 relevant stories
Signal Says It Has No Evidence of a Zero-Day Bug
Following Signal’s response, some security pros criticized the hysteria that led to the claims going viral
Games: D.O.R.F./OpenRA, Epic Games Store, Windjammers 2, and More
half a dozen stories from Liam Dawe
GNU/Linux Devices: Raspberry Pi 5, Purism on OJ Antitrust Lawsuit, SolidRun Hummingboard SBC
4 stories
Audiocasts/Shows: 5 New Episodes
Focus on GNU, Linux, WordPress
Games: GNU/Linux Faster, Steam Deck Gets Easy Undervolting Controls, Jim Whitehurst Promoting .NET, Nvidia Reflex could be coming to Linux
4 stories combined
Meet Wolfi: the Linux Distro Designed to Shrink Your Supply Chain - The New Stack
a rolling-release Linux distro built around modularity and re-targetability
Microsoft Unable to Evolve to Deal With a Changing World
This includes social control media
Android Leftovers
Android Auto fixes disappearing navigation bar, Google investigating Pixel 8 connection issues
Add and Customize Section Breaks in LibreOffice Writer
A simple tutorial on how to add section breaks in LibreOffice Writer document with easy step-by-step guide instructions.
Tux Machines Loves Nature
we've decided to spice things up with more photos of animals
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux Saloon, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Free Software Security Podcast
4 new episodes
Strategies for deploying things on NixOS
I am no NixOS expert by any means, I only recently switched to it as my daily driver
Remotely Terrorize the Neighborhood Kids on Halloween
In this project, I'll show you how to remotely trigger a jump-scare skeleton with cellular IoT
Use the Real Thing, Not Microsoft's Imitation
Don't use the fakes from Microsoft
10 Immutable Linux Distributions: Linux Security to the Next Level
Linux distributions are known for their robust security. But, like any powerful thing, you could still compromise a Linux system.
8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Personal Information Managers
Linux has a large number of PIM tools available, some of which offer innovative ways to consolidate information both for private and business use
9 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based News Aggregators
This article features the finest terminal-based news aggregators. Only free and open source software is included here
MX-23.1 “Libretto” released
We are pleased to offer MX-23.1 for your use
Ubuntu's 'Mantic Minotaur' Release or Microsoft's Proprietary Panda?
Canonical is in it for the money (its own), not for your freedom
Åland and Killer Windows
nobody can say something about it in English?
MariaDB Lays Off About a Third of Its Staff Just as We Abandon MariaDB Here in Tux Machines
MariaDB was a response to Oracle taking over MySQL
Microsoft Windows' Market Share in Tanzania Sinks to 10%
Things are changing, but the media hardly talks about it
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 15th, 2023
The 158th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 15th, 2023.
a few more stories for today
HashiCorp Terraform's Openwashing Trap
it still goes on
Software: VLC 3.0.19's Betrayal, OpenStack Bobcat, and Linux Configuration Management Software
3 stories combined
Low-cost CH32V003 USB dev board with RISC-V MCU
LECTRONZ has recently unveiled one of their latest products called the CH32V003 USB Development Board
Slackel 7.7 "openbox"
new release
Light is Beautiful: Tux Machines is Growing in Geminispace (Gemini Protocol, Alternative to the World Wide Web)
Gemini is good for people who want the news, not fancy Web graphics and distractions
Newer is Not Always Better and Wayland Is Not Better Than X11 (Initial Release June 1984)
X11 turns 40 next summer
Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10: Best New Features
Learn what's new in the recently released Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur", bringing the latest Cinnamon desktop and more.
MX-23.1 'Libretto' released!
We are pleased to offer MX-23.1 for your use
FydeOS 17.0 and Dr.Parted 23.09
FydeOS is an interesting project which was recently added to DistroWatch's waiting list
KDE and Plasma Design: It’s Been a Minute…
It’s been so, oh so long, since I have blogged. I have never been away, just not writing as much as I used
Debian Unveiled: The Gold Standard of Linux Stability
Founded on August 16, 1993, by Ian Murdock, Debian is one of the oldest Linux operating systems that has withstood the challenges of time and is still actively maintained
Adopting a GNU or a Penguin in an Era of Mass Surveillance, War, and Worse
Right now we see faster adoption of GNU/Linux in developing economies and countries that are wary of US dominance (or subjected to sanctions)
GNOME 45 Introduces New Image Viewer and Camera Apps: Here’s How They Work
The newest GNOME 45 release brings several new changes to the table, including two new, powerful image viewer and camera apps.
Linux 6.6-rc6 and Linux 6.1.58
new releases
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45
Canonical officially released today the Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system, which comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, improved hardware support, and many other changes.
4 more links, including 2 howtos
IBM/Red Hat and Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
only 3 more stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
5 stories
Google and Microsoft Monopolies
Some coverage from the weekend
Security and Windows TCO
BSD and more
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Retro, and More
5 links/stories
Can open source be saved from the EU's Cyber Resilience Act?
the open source community knew the CRA was bad news with a capital B
Microsoft Tax Evasion
More on that
Android Leftovers
Sneak Peek: Google Chrome's New Look for Android App
How to Stop GNOME Software from Running in the Background
Here's how you can stop GNOME software from running in the background, consuming system resources.
Society Cannot Bear Social Control Media for Much Longer
Since leaving Social Control Media we have done as well as ever
Back in FOSS Force
Thank you, Christine
Liars at Microsoft Tell You How to Install 'Linux' (as Long as Windows is in Control of It and Microsoft Controls the User)
they're just googlebombing relevant words and phrases to ensure people follow Microsoft's instructions, pushing people to adopt more of Windows instead of dumping Microsoft
Critique of "Clown Computing" Orthodoxy by Helen Plews and Andy Farnell
why the "Clown Computing" hype is a disaster.
Speaking About and Spreading the Word (About GNU/Linux)
We need more voices out there advocating the adoption of Free software
