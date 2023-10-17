Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 17, 2023



Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.

VirtualBox 7.0.12 also adds initial support for openSUSE Leap 15.5‘s Linux 5.14 kernel, improved support for the kernels of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.9 distributions, and kickstart file support for Oracle Linux 8 and Oracle Linux 9, and more Linux OS subtypes.

