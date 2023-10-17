VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels
Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.
VirtualBox 7.0.12 also adds initial support for openSUSE Leap 15.5‘s Linux 5.14 kernel, improved support for the kernels of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.9 distributions, and kickstart file support for Oracle Linux 8 and Oracle Linux 9, and more Linux OS subtypes.