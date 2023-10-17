As software engineers, we routinely estimate our work. Our most common brush with estimates is when we estimate individual tasks within a sprint. Usually, we do that with abstract points, and that's the wrong way about it. We should be cutting to the chase and estimating directly in units of time.

Note: Although those post reads as a strong opinion ("x is wrong, do y"), the subject is much more nuanced than that. We've used points on most teams I've been on, and it's fine! I just think we can all do better, maybe!