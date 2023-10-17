Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.

Why The RP1 Is The Most Important Product Raspberry Pi Have Ever Made

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2023



We’ve had about a week to digest the pending arrival of the Raspberry Pi 5, and it’s safe to say that the new board from Cambridge has produced quite some excitement with its enhanced specifications and a few new capabilities not seen in its predecessors. When it goes on general sale we expect that it will power a slew of impressive projects in these pages, and we look forward with keen anticipation to its companion Compute Module 5, and we sincerely hope eventually a Raspberry Pi 500 all-in-one. It’s the latest in a line of incrementally-upgraded single board computers from the company, but we think it conceals something of much greater importance than the improvements that marked previous generations. Where do we think the secret sauce lies in the Pi 5? In the RP1 all-in-one PCIe peripheral chip of course, the chip which provides most of the interfacing on the new board.

Read on