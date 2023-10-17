Kernel (Linux) STLS and More, Openwashing and FUD From Microsoft

When I recently reported that the long-term support for some Linux kernels would be cut, people were upset. Mind you, the Linux kernel community knew that very few people were using these graying kernels, but it still got under people's skins. For those folks, and for those who actually need a kernel that will be supported for ten years, the Linux Foundation Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) project is expanding its super-long-term stable (SLTS) kernel program by introducing the 6.1-based SLTS kernel series.

This isn't the first STLS kernel. There are already ones for 4.4, 4.19, and 5.10. What this means is that CIP will provide extensive support for at least a decade after arrival.