Kernel (Linux) STLS and More, Openwashing and FUD From Microsoft
ZDNet ☛ Super-long-term stable Linux Kernel arrives
When I recently reported that the long-term support for some Linux kernels would be cut, people were upset. Mind you, the Linux kernel community knew that very few people were using these graying kernels, but it still got under people's skins. For those folks, and for those who actually need a kernel that will be supported for ten years, the Linux Foundation Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) project is expanding its super-long-term stable (SLTS) kernel program by introducing the 6.1-based SLTS kernel series.
This isn't the first STLS kernel. There are already ones for 4.4, 4.19, and 5.10. What this means is that CIP will provide extensive support for at least a decade after arrival.
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Panther Lake Client & Clearwater Forest Data Center CPUs Get Early Support In Linux
Now for those who are unaware of the GCC compiler, in layman's words, it is known as one of the oldest compilers in the market, with a wider adoption in the industry as a whole. What makes GCC and LLVM/Clang compilers interesting is their open-source approach, which allows individual developers as well as corporate ones to work together on a united platform. We have previously reported on Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPU support being added within the LLVM compiler, and the integration of support for Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest CPUs defines Intel's commitment to enhancing open-source resources.
CNBC ☛ Meta’s unique approach to developing AI puzzles Wall Street, but techies love it [Ed: Openwashing garbage. Llama is proprietary software, unlike Linux.]
Meta views Llama and its family of generative AI software as akin to Linux, the open source operating system that rivals Microsoft’s Windows.
IT World CA ☛ Hashtag Trending Oct.16 – Over 55% of the world’s population now own a smartphone; Microsoft simplifies Linux installation on Windows machines; The US “anti-regulation” movement forces EPA to abandon certain infrastructure requirements [Ed: This is about Microsoft preventing people from leaving Windows]