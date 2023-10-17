Hello all, a brief note today. For context, my big project over the last year and a half or so is Whippet, a new garbage collector implementation. If everything goes right, Whippet will finding a better point on the space/time tradeoff curve than Guile's current garbage collector, BDW-GC, and will make it into Guile, well, sometime.

But, testing a garbage collector is... hard. Methodologically it's very tricky, though there has been some recent progress in assessing collectors in a more systematic way.