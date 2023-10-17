Programming Leftovers
Rakudo Weekly 2023.42 2000+
Daniel Sockwell realized that in the week before last, a significant threshold was reached: 2000 questions about the Raku Programming Language on StackOverflow! With fewer than 70 questions unanswered! Raku Conference The Third Raku Conference is less than two weeks away (28 October, sign up).
Andy Wingo: on safepoints
Hello all, a brief note today. For context, my big project over the last year and a half or so is Whippet, a new garbage collector implementation. If everything goes right, Whippet will finding a better point on the space/time tradeoff curve than Guile's current garbage collector, BDW-GC, and will make it into Guile, well, sometime.
But, testing a garbage collector is... hard. Methodologically it's very tricky, though there has been some recent progress in assessing collectors in a more systematic way.
Interactions – where are you?
This question sends shivers down the poor modelers spine… The {hstats} R package introduced in our last post measures their strength using Friedman’s H-statistics, a collection of statistics based on partial dependence functions.
Analyzing Time Series Growth with ts_growth_rate_vec() in healthyR.tsTime series data is essential for understanding trends and making forecasts in various fields, from finance to healthcare.