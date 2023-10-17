Medevel's Review/Overview of Some Free Software
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2023
GitHub Gist is a web application that provides a platform for developers to share and collaborate on code snippets.
Laravel is a popular open-source PHP framework known for its elegance, simplicity, and powerful features. It provides a robust foundation for building web applications, offering a wide range of tools and libraries that simplify common development tasks.
A remote desktop app is a software application that allows users to access and control a computer or device from a remote location.
RAT stands for Remote Access Trojan. It is a type of malicious software that allows unauthorized individuals to remotely control a computer system. While RAT software can be used for legitimate purposes such as remote administration and tech support, it is often associated with cybercriminal activities.
OSINT stands for Open Source Intelligence. It refers to the collection and analysis of information that is publicly available from open sources such as websites, social media, and news articles. OSINT is commonly used for gathering intelligence, conducting investigations, and supporting decision-making processes. Some benefits of using OSINT include: * Access
WebGL is a JavaScript API for rendering interactive 2D and 3D graphics within a web browser. It is based on OpenGL ES, a widely used standard for graphics rendering on embedded systems. WebGL is commonly used for a variety of applications, including: * 3D Graphics: WebGL allows developers to create and
AtroDAM is an open-source digital asset management system (DAM) of a new generation.
DashPress is an innovative tool that revolutionizes the way you generate admin apps from your database information.
A knowledge base solution is a software or platform that enables the organization, storage, and retrieval of knowledge and information. It is used to capture, manage, and share knowledge within an organization or with external stakeholders. Knowledge base solutions are designed to facilitate efficient knowledge management, improving productivity, collaboration, and
A web-based self-hosted terminal is a terminal interface that can be accessed through a web browser. It allows users to remotely manage and interact with their systems or databases without the need for physical access to the server.