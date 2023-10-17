Red Hat on Extended Master Secret Extension and Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX)
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2023
Almost 10 years ago, researchers identified and presented the "triple handshake" man-in-the-middle attack in TLS 1.2. The vulnerability breaks confidentiality of the connection and allows an attacker to impersonate a client. In response, RFC 7627 introduced the Extended Master Secret Extension for TLS 1.2 in September 2015, which prevents the attack.
Red Hat Product Security is pleased to announce that official Red Hat vulnerability data is now available in a new format called the Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX). In April 2023, we mentioned in an article titled “The future of Red Hat security data”, that Red Hat was working on providing a new security data format. This new format has been created to replace the old OVAL data format, which we aim to deprecate at the end of 2024.