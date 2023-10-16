Programming Leftovers
Conformal parameterization of the torus
Mapping a picture on a donut or a Hopf torus. Almost everything I wrote in this post is wrong.
One does not simply deliver software
I was startled from my reverie by a shout, as this gentleman attempted to clear dawdling tourists such as myself out of his way.
I watched with bemusement but resisted the urge to offer to help—knowing the eye-watering value of Murano glass therein.
Electron Apps Blank on openSUSE Tumbleweed
One of the joys of rolling distributions is that every once in a while, you get a weird issue that pops up. I recognize that this is a possibility and a rare one that the fantastic openSUSE community does end up fixing.
Doxyqml 0.5.3 release
A new release of Doxyqml is out. Doxyqml is the tool which we use to transform our QML code in non working C++ code, but good enough for Doxyqml to understand it. This power the documentation of Kirigami, Kirigami Addons, Plasma Framework and more on api.kde.org.
This release mainly fix various compatibility bugs with more recent QML versions.
Thanks for Frederik Gladhorn, Joshua Goins, Libor Tomsik, Matej Starc and Nikolai R Kristiansen for their contributions to this release.
Python
Python 3.13.0 alpha 1 is now available
It’s not a very exciting release (yet), but it’s time for the first alpha of Python 3.13 anyway!
What’s New In Python 3.13
This article explains the new features in Python 3.13, compared to 3.12.
Rust
Niko Matsakis: Eurorust reflections
I’m on the plane back to the US from Belgium now and feeling grateful for having had the chance to speak at the EuroRust conference1. EuroRust was the first Rust-focused conference that I’ve attended since COVID (though not the first conference overall). It was also the first Rust-focused conference that I’ve attended in Europe since…ever, from what I recall.2 Since many of us were going to be in attendance, the types team also organized an in-person meetup which took place for 3 days before the conference itself3.
