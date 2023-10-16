A new release of Doxyqml is out. Doxyqml is the tool which we use to transform our QML code in non working C++ code, but good enough for Doxyqml to understand it. This power the documentation of Kirigami, Kirigami Addons, Plasma Framework and more on api.kde.org.

This release mainly fix various compatibility bugs with more recent QML versions.

Thanks for Frederik Gladhorn, Joshua Goins, Libor Tomsik, Matej Starc and Nikolai R Kristiansen for their contributions to this release.