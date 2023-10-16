HashiCorp Terraform's Openwashing Trap
-
Terraform Registry TOS change stokes open source ire [Ed: Openwashing trap from close ally of Microsoft]
Community members allege that HashiCorp quietly changed the terms of service for its Terraform Registry in order to complicate efforts to fork the code.
-
Exec: Key new HashiCorp Terraform feature enabled by BSL
HashiCorp Terraform Stacks will be available in the free Community Edition in part due to development funded by its recent license change, one company official says.