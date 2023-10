In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.

Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

OpenBSD 7.4 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.4. This is our 55th release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install.

As in our previous releases, 7.4 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system: [...]

Read on