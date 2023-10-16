Other Sites
While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.
Android Leftovers
- OpenWrt 23.05.0 - First Stable Release
- The OpenWrt community is proud to announce the first stable release of the OpenWrt 23.05 stable series.
- Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook
- Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook
- Kyle E Mitchell on the GPL
- Steam Proton game compatibility report 2023
- Behold, a super-enthusiastic article about my success with using the Steam Proton compatibility layer to play Windows-native titles in Linux
- This Site Should be Blazing Fast Now
- Let's hope we can keep up this high level of service for many years to come
- The Wine development release 8.18 is now available.
- The Wine development site's news
- Microsoft Windows' Market Share in Tanzania Sinks to 10%
- Things are changing, but the media hardly talks about it
- Light is Beautiful: Tux Machines is Growing in Geminispace (Gemini Protocol, Alternative to the World Wide Web)
- Gemini is good for people who want the news, not fancy Web graphics and distractions
Android Leftovers
- Android Auto fixes disappearing navigation bar, Google investigating Pixel 8 connection issues
- Debian-based MX Linux 23.1 now available for download
- Do you hate Mondays? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, we have some exciting Linux news on this particular Monday
- Add and Customize Section Breaks in LibreOffice Writer
- A simple tutorial on how to add section breaks in LibreOffice Writer document with easy step-by-step guide instructions.
Programming Leftovers
- Python and more
- Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux Saloon, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Free Software Security Podcast
- 4 new episodes
- Strategies for deploying things on NixOS
- I am no NixOS expert by any means, I only recently switched to it as my daily driver
- Remotely Terrorize the Neighborhood Kids on Halloween
- In this project, I'll show you how to remotely trigger a jump-scare skeleton with cellular IoT
- 10 Immutable Linux Distributions: Linux Security to the Next Level
- Linux distributions are known for their robust security. But, like any powerful thing, you could still compromise a Linux system.
- 8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Personal Information Managers
- Linux has a large number of PIM tools available, some of which offer innovative ways to consolidate information both for private and business use
- 9 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based News Aggregators
- This article features the finest terminal-based news aggregators. Only free and open source software is included here
- MX-23.1 “Libretto” released
- We are pleased to offer MX-23.1 for your use
- Ubuntu's 'Mantic Minotaur' Release or Microsoft's Proprietary Panda?
- Canonical is in it for the money (its own), not for your freedom
- Åland and Killer Windows
- nobody can say something about it in English?
- MariaDB Lays Off About a Third of Its Staff Just as We Abandon MariaDB Here in Tux Machines
- MariaDB was a response to Oracle taking over MySQL
- Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Installing Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop
- This is a multi-part blog looking at the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 15th, 2023
- The 158th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 15th, 2023.
Programming Leftovers
- Python 3.13.0 alpha 1 and more
- HashiCorp Terraform's Openwashing Trap
- it still goes on
- Software: VLC 3.0.19's Betrayal, OpenStack Bobcat, and Linux Configuration Management Software
- 3 stories combined
- Low-cost CH32V003 USB dev board with RISC-V MCU
- LECTRONZ has recently unveiled one of their latest products called the CH32V003 USB Development Board
- Slackel 7.7 "openbox"
- new release
- Newer is Not Always Better and Wayland Is Not Better Than X11 (Initial Release June 1984)
- X11 turns 40 next summer
- Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10: Best New Features
- Learn what's new in the recently released Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur", bringing the latest Cinnamon desktop and more.
- MX-23.1 'Libretto' released!
- We are pleased to offer MX-23.1 for your use
- FydeOS 17.0 and Dr.Parted 23.09
- FydeOS is an interesting project which was recently added to DistroWatch's waiting list
- KDE and Plasma Design: It’s Been a Minute…
- It’s been so, oh so long, since I have blogged. I have never been away, just not writing as much as I used
- Debian Unveiled: The Gold Standard of Linux Stability
- Founded on August 16, 1993, by Ian Murdock, Debian is one of the oldest Linux operating systems that has withstood the challenges of time and is still actively maintained
- Adopting a GNU or a Penguin in an Era of Mass Surveillance, War, and Worse
- Right now we see faster adoption of GNU/Linux in developing economies and countries that are wary of US dominance (or subjected to sanctions)
- GNOME 45 Introduces New Image Viewer and Camera Apps: Here’s How They Work
- The newest GNOME 45 release brings several new changes to the table, including two new, powerful image viewer and camera apps.
- Linux 6.6-rc6 and Linux 6.1.58
- new releases
- Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45
- Canonical officially released today the Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system, which comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, improved hardware support, and many other changes.
IBM/Red Hat and Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
- only 3 more stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- 5 stories
- Google and Microsoft Monopolies
- Some coverage from the weekend
Programming Leftovers
- Java and more
- Security and Windows TCO
- BSD and more
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Retro, and More
- 5 links/stories
- Can open source be saved from the EU's Cyber Resilience Act?
- the open source community knew the CRA was bad news with a capital B
- Microsoft Tax Evasion
- More on that
Android Leftovers
- Sneak Peek: Google Chrome's New Look for Android App
- MariaDB’s Bad Week: Layoffs and an End to Azure Support
- It's not a great week for MariaDB
- How to Stop GNOME Software from Running in the Background
- Here's how you can stop GNOME software from running in the background, consuming system resources.
- Society Cannot Bear Social Control Media for Much Longer
- Since leaving Social Control Media we have done as well as ever
- Back in FOSS Force
- Thank you, Christine
- Liars at Microsoft Tell You How to Install 'Linux' (as Long as Windows is in Control of It and Microsoft Controls the User)
- they're just googlebombing relevant words and phrases to ensure people follow Microsoft's instructions, pushing people to adopt more of Windows instead of dumping Microsoft
- Critique of "Clown Computing" Orthodoxy by Helen Plews and Andy Farnell
- why the "Clown Computing" hype is a disaster.
- Speaking About and Spreading the Word (About GNU/Linux)
- We need more voices out there advocating the adoption of Free software
- Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
- Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
- Microsoft gives unexpected tutorial on how to install Linux
- You may need it – Windows 10 is no longer a free upgrade
- Open Hardware: SparkFun, Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino and More
- Devices and such
- Mullvad Browser is a Tor Browser without a Tor Network
- prioritizes privacy by minimizing tracking and fingerprinting
- This Week in GNOME and Scarlett Gately Moore's KDE Work
- Some desktop work
- Russian tech firm Astra Linux plans October IPO on Moscow Exchange
- Russian technology company Astra Linux on Monday said it was planning to list its shares on Moscow Exchange this month in an initial public offering (IPO), potentially breathing some life into Russia's moribund equity capital markets.
- Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and New Apps of LinuxPhoneApps.org
- GNU/Linux on phones
Security Leftovers
- Security links
- M5Stack Cardputer
- a pair of articles
- DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
- Two reports
- Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, Sudo Show, Destination Linux
- 4 episodes
Red Hat Leftovers
- Mostly corporate fluff
- EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.5.5 released
- Kernel, Limine and TV Panel version bump, new process utilities, return to NetworkManager
Perl Programming Leftovers
- From the Perl site
- EuroLinux 8.9 beta released
- On October 10, we released version 8.9 beta of the EuroLinux operating system, which lets you test technical innovations and compatibility with the upcoming EuroLinux 8.
- FreeBSD 14.0-RC1 Now Available
- The first RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
- Shows and Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, and Invidious
- Aral Balkan and more
- New Videos About Ubuntu
- half a dozen new videos
Android Leftovers
- 8 best pedometer and step counter apps
- Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS Becomes SLTS with 10 Years of Support
- Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS gets a decade of support through the Civil Infrastructure Platform and its super-long-term stable (SLTS) kernel program
- Back to Debian After a Decade of CentOS (IBM's B is for Business, Not Science and Technology)
- the B in IBM stands for "Business"
- KNotifications on Android 13
- With Android 13 applications need to request permissions to show notifications in the same way you’d need to request permissions to access say the camera or the calendar
- How I learned to stop worrying and love the CoreOS
- It’s quite clear that I’ve been on a CoreOS blogging streak lately
- How I became obsolete
- It’s Saturday morning, 6:00 and I can’t sleep. My mind has decided to start functioning
- GNOME Is Taking Steps Towards Dropping X11
- Significant changes for the GNOME! Merge requests opened to end X.Org (X11) session support, moving to a Wayland-only environment
- Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian Bookworm, Supports Raspberry Pi 5
- The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new version of its Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that brings a new Bookworm base and some major changes.
- Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.5, Installer Improvements
- Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO release is now available for download powered by a new kernel and featuring a much-improved installer that offers new features and fixes bugs.
- Games: SteamOS, fheroes2, Godot, and More
- half a dozen articles
- Because You Can: Linux On An Arduino Uno
- There are a few “Will it run” tropes when it comes to microcontrollers, one for example is “Will it run Doom?“, while another is “Will it run Linux
- Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Scan
- Adobe Scan is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
- This week in KDE: colorblindness correction filters
- This week there’s a lot of news on the accessibility front in particular
- Linux might be your best bet for heightening your desktop computer security
- Cybersecurity matters
- Focusrite Extends Help to Linux Developer to Enable Driver Support
- Even though Linux as a desktop platform is evolving fast, it is still a choice for few music producers compared to Windows and macOS
- Distributions' and Operating Systems' Development: OpenEmbedded and HaikuOS
- Developers' updates
- Red Hat and Fedora: Qubes OS 4.2.0-rc4, Community Platform Engineering Report, PHP, OpenELA, and Fedora ELN Rebuild Strategy
- IBM et al
Programming Leftovers
- Python and more
Ubuntu and Server Leftovers
- Server articles and some Ubuntu-related links
- Devices: Orange Pi 5, Raspberry Pi Pico, and Arduino
- miniature world of Open Hardware
- F10 for accessibility in KF6!
- We now have a new KStandardShortcut
- Microsoft, Proprietary, and Blackboxes ("AI")
- Mostly Microsoft focused
- Events: ATO, Linux Plumbers Conference, and KDAB Training Day
- 3 new posts/updates
Security Leftovers
- Reproducible Builds and much more
- GPG, RubyGems, Kernel update in Tumbleweed
- a variety of package updates
- PipeWire 1.0 RC2
- This is the second 1.0 release candidate that is API and ABI compatible with previous 0.3.x releases
- David Cantrell: rpminspect-1.12.1 released
- The last release was in March of 2023