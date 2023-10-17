Microsoft Unable to Evolve to Deal With a Changing World
SO Microsoft layoffs are back in a big way today. They had been adding together units and names before they announced large new totals.
GNU/Linux keeps on growing (we wrote a lot about it earlier today) and Free software - not proprietary "apps" - accompanies this growth. A lot of old and outdated modes of operations will fail. This includes social control media, hence LinkedIn too. It's a giant bubble, nothing else, and there is barely a business model.
What we've been seeing this year is lots of companies that cannot make a profit not only perishing but shutting down, either partially and gradually or entirely. █