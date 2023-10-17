In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.

Microsoft Unable to Evolve to Deal With a Changing World

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2023



SO Microsoft layoffs are back in a big way today. They had been adding together units and names before they announced large new totals.

GNU/Linux keeps on growing (we wrote a lot about it earlier today) and Free software - not proprietary "apps" - accompanies this growth. A lot of old and outdated modes of operations will fail. This includes social control media, hence LinkedIn too. It's a giant bubble, nothing else, and there is barely a business model.

What we've been seeing this year is lots of companies that cannot make a profit not only perishing but shutting down, either partially and gradually or entirely. █