Software: VLC 3.0.19's Betrayal, OpenStack Bobcat, and Linux Configuration Management Software
-
VLC 3.0.19’s Best New Features are Windows-Only
A new version of VLC, the hugely popular open-source media player, is out.
VLC 3.0.19 introduces a number of noteworthy new features and enhancements, plus a bunch of bug fixes to correct errant behaviour, resolve stability issues, and improve overall performance when playing or streaming video content.
Alas, the most significant new features are Windows-only — for now, anyway.
-
OpenStack Bobcat scales new heights
Virtualised cloud services need sharp teeth.
That may be why Bobcat is called Bobcat, or there may be some other unknown rationale.
The OpenStack community has this month announced the release of the 28th version of the world’s most widely deployed open source cloud infrastructure software – and the version name being used here is Bobcat.
-
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Configuration Management Software
Configuration management software are the tools of choice for many system administrators and devops professionals. Here's our verdict.