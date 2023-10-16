Debian-based MX Linux 23.1 now available for download
Do you hate Mondays? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, we have some exciting Linux news on this particular Monday. You see, MX-23.1, the latest update to the MX-23 series, has been released today!
This update to the operating system brings a bunch of fixes, new features, and application updates, making the experience smoother for its users. If you already have MX-23, the good news is you don't need to reinstall anything. The new packages are available through the usual update channels, making the upgrade process a breeze.
One of the big changes with MX-23.1 is its shift to the sturdy Debian 12.2 “bookworm” base, which promises more stability and a bunch of new and updated applications for users to explore.