9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 15th, 2023

Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.5, Installer Improvements

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

If you value Tor, please make a donation

In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy. 

SolidRun Hummingboard SBC with Hailo-8 AI processor

Low-cost CH32V003 USB dev board with RISC-V MCU

Pocket size computer based on M5StampS3 microcontroller

Debian-based MX Linux 23.1 now available for download

nerd laptop teen

Do you hate Mondays? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, we have some exciting Linux news on this particular Monday. You see, MX-23.1, the latest update to the MX-23 series, has been released today!

This update to the operating system brings a bunch of fixes, new features, and application updates, making the experience smoother for its users. If you already have MX-23, the good news is you don't need to reinstall anything. The new packages are available through the usual update channels, making the upgrade process a breeze.

One of the big changes with MX-23.1 is its shift to the sturdy Debian 12.2 “bookworm” base, which promises more stability and a bunch of new and updated applications for users to explore.

OpenWrt 23.05.0 - First Stable Release
The OpenWrt community is proud to announce the first stable release of the OpenWrt 23.05 stable series.
Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook
Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook
Kyle E Mitchell on the GPL
Steam Proton game compatibility report 2023
Behold, a super-enthusiastic article about my success with using the Steam Proton compatibility layer to play Windows-native titles in Linux
This Site Should be Blazing Fast Now
Let's hope we can keep up this high level of service for many years to come
The Wine development release 8.18 is now available.
Microsoft Windows' Market Share in Tanzania Sinks to 10%
Things are changing, but the media hardly talks about it
Light is Beautiful: Tux Machines is Growing in Geminispace (Gemini Protocol, Alternative to the World Wide Web)
Gemini is good for people who want the news, not fancy Web graphics and distractions
 
Android Auto fixes disappearing navigation bar, Google investigating Pixel 8 connection issues
Add and Customize Section Breaks in LibreOffice Writer
A simple tutorial on how to add section breaks in LibreOffice Writer document with easy step-by-step guide instructions.
we've decided to spice things up with more photos of animals
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux Saloon, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Free Software Security Podcast
Strategies for deploying things on NixOS
I am no NixOS expert by any means, I only recently switched to it as my daily driver
Remotely Terrorize the Neighborhood Kids on Halloween
In this project, I'll show you how to remotely trigger a jump-scare skeleton with cellular IoT
Use the Real Thing, Not Microsoft's Imitation
Don't use the fakes from Microsoft
10 Immutable Linux Distributions: Linux Security to the Next Level
Linux distributions are known for their robust security. But, like any powerful thing, you could still compromise a Linux system.
8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Personal Information Managers
Linux has a large number of PIM tools available, some of which offer innovative ways to consolidate information both for private and business use
9 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based News Aggregators
This article features the finest terminal-based news aggregators. Only free and open source software is included here
MX-23.1 “Libretto” released
We are pleased to offer MX-23.1 for your use
Ubuntu's 'Mantic Minotaur' Release or Microsoft's Proprietary Panda?
Canonical is in it for the money (its own), not for your freedom
Åland and Killer Windows
nobody can say something about it in English?
MariaDB Lays Off About a Third of Its Staff Just as We Abandon MariaDB Here in Tux Machines
MariaDB was a response to Oracle taking over MySQL
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Installing Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop
This is a multi-part blog looking at the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
Python 3.13.0 alpha 1
HashiCorp Terraform's Openwashing Trap
Software: VLC 3.0.19's Betrayal, OpenStack Bobcat, and Linux Configuration Management Software
Low-cost CH32V003 USB dev board with RISC-V MCU
LECTRONZ has recently unveiled one of their latest products called the CH32V003 USB Development Board
Slackel 7.7 "openbox"
Newer is Not Always Better and Wayland Is Not Better Than X11 (Initial Release June 1984)
X11 turns 40 next summer
Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10: Best New Features
Learn what's new in the recently released Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur", bringing the latest Cinnamon desktop and more.
MX-23.1 'Libretto' released!
We are pleased to offer MX-23.1 for your use
FydeOS 17.0 and Dr.Parted 23.09
KDE and Plasma Design: It’s Been a Minute…
It’s been so, oh so long, since I have blogged. I have never been away, just not writing as much as I used
Debian Unveiled: The Gold Standard of Linux Stability
Founded on August 16, 1993, by Ian Murdock, Debian is one of the oldest Linux operating systems that has withstood the challenges of time and is still actively maintained
Adopting a GNU or a Penguin in an Era of Mass Surveillance, War, and Worse
Right now we see faster adoption of GNU/Linux in developing economies and countries that are wary of US dominance (or subjected to sanctions)
GNOME 45 Introduces New Image Viewer and Camera Apps: Here’s How They Work
The newest GNOME 45 release brings several new changes to the table, including two new, powerful image viewer and camera apps.
today's howtos
Linux 6.6-rc6 and Linux 6.1.58
today's howtos
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45
Canonical officially released today the Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system, which comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, improved hardware support, and many other changes.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Retro, and More
Can open source be saved from the EU's Cyber Resilience Act?
the open source community knew the CRA was bad news with a capital B
Microsoft Tax Evasion
Sneak Peek: Google Chrome's New Look for Android App
MariaDB’s Bad Week: Layoffs and an End to Azure Support
It's not a great week for MariaDB
How to Stop GNOME Software from Running in the Background
Here's how you can stop GNOME software from running in the background, consuming system resources.
Society Cannot Bear Social Control Media for Much Longer
Since leaving Social Control Media we have done as well as ever
Back in FOSS Force
Thank you, Christine
Liars at Microsoft Tell You How to Install 'Linux' (as Long as Windows is in Control of It and Microsoft Controls the User)
they're just googlebombing relevant words and phrases to ensure people follow Microsoft's instructions, pushing people to adopt more of Windows instead of dumping Microsoft
Critique of "Clown Computing" Orthodoxy by Helen Plews and Andy Farnell
why the "Clown Computing" hype is a disaster.
Speaking About and Spreading the Word (About GNU/Linux)
We need more voices out there advocating the adoption of Free software
Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
Microsoft gives unexpected tutorial on how to install Linux
You may need it – Windows 10 is no longer a free upgrade
Mullvad Browser is a Tor Browser without a Tor Network
prioritizes privacy by minimizing tracking and fingerprinting
This Week in GNOME and Scarlett Gately Moore's KDE Work
Some desktop work
Russian tech firm Astra Linux plans October IPO on Moscow Exchange
Russian technology company Astra Linux on Monday said it was planning to list its shares on Moscow Exchange this month in an initial public offering (IPO), potentially breathing some life into Russia's moribund equity capital markets.
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and New Apps of LinuxPhoneApps.org
M5Stack Cardputer
DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, Sudo Show, Destination Linux
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.5.5 released
Kernel, Limine and TV Panel version bump, new process utilities, return to NetworkManager
EuroLinux 8.9 beta released
On October 10, we released version 8.9 beta of the EuroLinux operating system, which lets you test technical innovations and compatibility with the upcoming EuroLinux 8.
FreeBSD 14.0-RC1 Now Available
The first RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Shows and Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, and Invidious
Aral Balkan and more
New Videos About Ubuntu
8 best pedometer and step counter apps
Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS Becomes SLTS with 10 Years of Support
Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS gets a decade of support through the Civil Infrastructure Platform and its super-long-term stable (SLTS) kernel program
Back to Debian After a Decade of CentOS (IBM's B is for Business, Not Science and Technology)
the B in IBM stands for "Business"
KNotifications on Android 13
With Android 13 applications need to request permissions to show notifications in the same way you’d need to request permissions to access say the camera or the calendar
How I learned to stop worrying and love the CoreOS
It’s quite clear that I’ve been on a CoreOS blogging streak lately
How I became obsolete
It’s Saturday morning, 6:00 and I can’t sleep. My mind has decided to start functioning
GNOME Is Taking Steps Towards Dropping X11
Significant changes for the GNOME! Merge requests opened to end X.Org (X11) session support, moving to a Wayland-only environment
Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian Bookworm, Supports Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new version of its Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that brings a new Bookworm base and some major changes.
Games: SteamOS, fheroes2, Godot, and More
Because You Can: Linux On An Arduino Uno
There are a few “Will it run” tropes when it comes to microcontrollers, one for example is “Will it run Doom?“, while another is “Will it run Linux
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Scan
Adobe Scan is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
This week in KDE: colorblindness correction filters
This week there’s a lot of news on the accessibility front in particular
Linux might be your best bet for heightening your desktop computer security
Cybersecurity matters
Focusrite Extends Help to Linux Developer to Enable Driver Support
Even though Linux as a desktop platform is evolving fast, it is still a choice for few music producers compared to Windows and macOS
Distributions' and Operating Systems' Development: OpenEmbedded and HaikuOS
Red Hat and Fedora: Qubes OS 4.2.0-rc4, Community Platform Engineering Report, PHP, OpenELA, and Fedora ELN Rebuild Strategy
Devices: Orange Pi 5, Raspberry Pi Pico, and Arduino
F10 for accessibility in KF6!
We now have a new KStandardShortcut
Microsoft, Proprietary, and Blackboxes ("AI")
Events: ATO, Linux Plumbers Conference, and KDAB Training Day
GPG, RubyGems, Kernel update in Tumbleweed
a variety of package updates
PipeWire 1.0 RC2
This is the second 1.0 release candidate that is API and ABI compatible with previous 0.3.x releases
David Cantrell: rpminspect-1.12.1 released
The last release was in March of 2023