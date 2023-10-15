today's leftovers
ShellBot Cracks Linux SSH Servers, Debuts New Evasion Tactic [Ed: Portraying awful passwords as a "linux" or "ssh" issue]
Cyberattackers are targeting Linux SSH servers with the ShellBot malware, and they have a new method for hiding their activity: using hexadecimal IP (Hex IP) addresses to evade behavior-based detection.
To beat Nvidia, AMD bets on open source acquisition and a strategy reminiscent of Linux vs Microsoft era [Ed: Inadequate analogy]
AMD is tapping into the power of open source with its acquisition of Nod.ai, which has developed a portfolio of tools and systems to boost the deployment of AI applications on the company's hardware.
Nvidia’s compute unified device architecture (CUDA) software has become the industry standard for GPU workloads – but AMD is hoping to challenge this dominance with its own open source alternatives.
Setting up the NGINX Proxy Manager on the Raspberry Pi
For example, if you set up a service that doesn’t support HTTP, you can make it route through the NGINX reverse proxy instead. This reverse proxy can then accept HTTPS requests, which are then forwarded to the less secure program.
How to Setup Reolink in Home Assistant
It is important to note that Home Assistant is not an NVR (Network Video Recorder). If you require an NVR, look into Frigate or something similar. You can also integrate Frigate into your Home Assistant installation.
To complete this tutorial, you will need to have Home Assistant setup and be able to access the admin tools. I recommend setting Home Assistant up on a Raspberry Pi or a spare computer. You will also need to have at least one Reolink camera.