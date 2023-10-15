IBM/Red Hat and Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

Suppose, not entirely hypothetically, that we want to start using systemd-resolved on our Ubuntu 22.04 machines. One of the challenges of this is that the whole networking environment is configured through netplan, and in order for systemd-resolved to work well this means that your netplan configuration must have your full list of DNS resolvers and DNS search domains. We don't normally set these in netplan, because it's kind of a pain; instead we copy in an /etc/resolv.conf afterward.