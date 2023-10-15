Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Alternative modalities of interacting with the web
At Homebrew Website Club this week, we had a brief discussion on alternative modalities of interacting with the web. I showed an application I made that lets you use your hands to scroll up and down a web page. Use the demo of the application. You will be asked to give permission to use your webcam to use the demo. The application and model. runs in your browser.
-
Moving the Blog to Elixir
I am not going to find an excuse. I wanted to do this in Elixir. I wanted to build all the details of a static website from scratch once. It feels empowering to understand everything. And everything I learned along the way is generally useful Elixir knowledge. There are no concepts specific to a single static side generator.
-
Making a better audio shortcode for WordPress
I didn't particularly like how it was styled so - because WordPress is so hackable - I changed it!
Now my embedded audio looks like this: [...]
-
Roundup: War’s Effect on Gaza Tech, Microsoft’s Howto for Installing Linux; California’s Right to Repair Law, and More
This has been an exciting week in the FOSS world, especially with All Things Open getting ready to pitch its tent for this year’s “greatest open-source show on Earth!”
The show opens either tomorrow or on Monday, depending on how you look at it. Tomorrow the ATO dudes and dudettes will be at the Raliegh Convention Center for early registration and to put on their two free pre-events, an Inclusion and Diversity “non-conference” and a Community Leadership Summit. Both are good events that are highly worthwhile (and free). The real deal show however, All Things Open — the one you have to shell our a little bit of money for — runs Monday and Tuesday.
-
At All Things Open 2022, the In-Person Audience Returned En Masse