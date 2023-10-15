Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

This has been an exciting week in the FOSS world, especially with All Things Open getting ready to pitch its tent for this year’s “greatest open-source show on Earth!”

The show opens either tomorrow or on Monday, depending on how you look at it. Tomorrow the ATO dudes and dudettes will be at the Raliegh Convention Center for early registration and to put on their two free pre-events, an Inclusion and Diversity “non-conference” and a Community Leadership Summit. Both are good events that are highly worthwhile (and free). The real deal show however, All Things Open — the one you have to shell our a little bit of money for — runs Monday and Tuesday.