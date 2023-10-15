Back in FOSS Force
My wife Rianne has noticed that Christine added us to FOSS Force News Wire (at least Techrights, maybe Tux Machines as well?). She previously removed us because, according to her, the certificates not controlled by the Linux Foundation et al (basically centralisation which begets future mass censorship with the flip of a switch or mass revocation) had alarmed some readers. They were given the wrong impressions by malicious browsers (like Firefox, Chromium and their derivatives), with scary interfaces that tell users not to access sites that sign their own certificate/s instead of outsourcing "trust" to companies like Microsoft and Google.
Thank you, Christine, and keep on being a force for FOSS. █