The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Back in FOSS Force

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 15, 2023



My wife Rianne has noticed that Christine added us to FOSS Force News Wire (at least Techrights, maybe Tux Machines as well?). She previously removed us because, according to her, the certificates not controlled by the Linux Foundation et al (basically centralisation which begets future mass censorship with the flip of a switch or mass revocation) had alarmed some readers. They were given the wrong impressions by malicious browsers (like Firefox, Chromium and their derivatives), with scary interfaces that tell users not to access sites that sign their own certificate/s instead of outsourcing "trust" to companies like Microsoft and Google.

Thank you, Christine, and keep on being a force for FOSS. █