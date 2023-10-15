The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Society Cannot Bear Social Control Media for Much Longer

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 15, 2023



THIS site "joined" Twitter back in Susan's days/reign. We kept on running that Twitter account until earlier this year when we immediately dumped all Social Control Media, even supposedly "open" or "decentralised" (not!) sites. Social Control Media is generally a mess for all sorts of reasons and it's better to just avoid it altogether. Social Control Media is not only toxic and bad for one's health, it relays a ton of misinformation and wastes a lot of time (it's designed for increased "engagement", hence time-wasting). This is a subject that has been covered for years in Techrights.

Since leaving Social Control Media we have done as well as ever. We didn't suffer any consequences and yesterday, for example, the "old" and "new" Tux Machines, served 455,000+ requests. Not bad for a Saturday.

The importance of Social Control Media is grossly exaggerated by Social Control Media "addicts" and its relevance is fast waning and more people quit participating in. We've meanwhile adapted to the Web's demise by adopting as promoting Gemini Protocol. Our capsule is a lot faster than before following the migration. █