Liars at Microsoft Tell You How to Install 'Linux' (as Long as Windows is in Control of It and Microsoft Controls the User)
THE sister site has already given the gist of it, listing articles that we've amassed over here. Promoting Windows Subsystem for Linux is promoting Windows. A more suitable name for "Windows Subsystem for Linux" (WSL) is LSW, or Linux Subsystem for Windows (originally, before WSL2, there was not even a Linux in it, so it was a misnomer!). Running a VM with GNU/Linux in it might be OK, but if it's done under Windows, then there's no security, and whatever you do, it will never ever be secure (installing all the patches won't help). No security whatsoever, Microsoft and the NSA control everything!
Dual booting or deleting Windows is what the above-mentioned "Liars at Microsoft" try to distract from. With UEFI 'secure' boot they already sabotage some of these prospects. Liars at Microsoft are not "embracing" Linux properly, they're just googlebombing relevant words and phrases to ensure people follow Microsoft's instructions, pushing people to adopt more of Windows instead of dumping Microsoft. █