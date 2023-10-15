The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Liars at Microsoft Tell You How to Install 'Linux' (as Long as Windows is in Control of It and Microsoft Controls the User)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 15, 2023



THE sister site has already given the gist of it, listing articles that we've amassed over here. Promoting Windows Subsystem for Linux is promoting Windows. A more suitable name for "Windows Subsystem for Linux" (WSL) is LSW, or Linux Subsystem for Windows (originally, before WSL2, there was not even a Linux in it, so it was a misnomer!). Running a VM with GNU/Linux in it might be OK, but if it's done under Windows, then there's no security, and whatever you do, it will never ever be secure (installing all the patches won't help). No security whatsoever, Microsoft and the NSA control everything!

Dual booting or deleting Windows is what the above-mentioned "Liars at Microsoft" try to distract from. With UEFI 'secure' boot they already sabotage some of these prospects. Liars at Microsoft are not "embracing" Linux properly, they're just googlebombing relevant words and phrases to ensure people follow Microsoft's instructions, pushing people to adopt more of Windows instead of dumping Microsoft. █