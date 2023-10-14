today's howtos
How to Add User to docker Group
Managing user access in a Linux environment is crucial for maintaining security and control over your system. Docker, a powerful containerization platform, is widely used in modern software development. Understanding how to add a user to the Docker group is essential to grant users the necessary privileges to work with Docker containers.
How To Install Skype on Debian 12 [Ed: Proprietary Microsoft spyware; use something like Jami or Mumble instead]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Skype on Debian 12. In an era of global connectivity, Skype remains a stalwart in the realm of digital communication. It offers a versatile platform for voice and video calls, instant messaging, and collaboration.
How To Install Webuzo on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Webuzo on AlmaLinux 9. Web hosting is a critical element of any online presence, whether you’re running a personal blog or managing a business website. AlmaLinux 9, a robust Linux distribution, provides a stable and secure environment for hosting web applications and services.
How To Install Microsoft Teams on Debian 12 [Ed: Proprietary malware from Microsoft; there are many alternatives to it that are Free software, adopt them instead]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Microsoft Teams on Debian 12. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, effective communication and collaboration are paramount.
2023-10-13 [Older] How to find nginx version
In this tutorial, you will learn how to find nginx version.
If you are running nginx on your server and you don't know which version of nginx you are running, you can easily find which nginx version by simply running the version command.
25 essential commands for new Ubuntu Server users
Navigating Ubuntu Server can seem daunting for newcomers. But with the right foundational commands, the Linux server environment becomes far more approachable. Our guide introduces you to 25 fundamental commands tailored for beginners, serving as stepping stones to advanced server management. Dive in and elevate your command-line confidence today.
Install Krita 5.2.0 via PPA in Ubuntu 23.10, 22.04
Krita announced the new major 5.2.0 release few days ago.
Resources is a GUI-Based System Monitoring Tool for Linux
>Resources is an amazing GUI-based system monitoring tool, much like the Windows Task Manager, designed for individuals like me who initially found it challenging to find running processes in Linux.
How to Install a Local DNS Resolver with Dnsmasq on Rocky Linux
Dnsmasq is a small and lightweight DNS server for your local environment. It can be used to provide a DNS Server, DHCP Server, and a TFTP Server. This tutorial will cover installing and setting up a local DNS Server with Dnsmasq on a Rocky Linux 9 server.
How to List Hard Drive Partitions and Sizes
In this tutorial, you will learn how to get a list of hard drive partitions and their sizes on a Linux system. Follow along with the command line and GUI methods below to learn about all of the storage partitions on your system.
2023-10-13 [Older] Getting the active network interface(s) in a script on Ubuntu 22.04
2023-10-12 [Older] 13 “iostat” Command Examples in Linux – Monitor disk i/o and cpu usage
2023-10-12 [Older] Top “systemctl” command examples in Linux – How to manage system services
Install KVM on Ubuntu Server 23.10 (Gnome 45 Desktop)
Ubuntu Server installation is pretty straightforward , then connect via ssh to server instance and install Gnome 45 desktop environment via command $ sudo apt install ubuntu-gnome-desktop. Reboot Ubuntu Server's instance and log into newly installed Gnome 45 environment.
Tmux Plugin Manager: A Must-Have For Tmux Power Users
This tutorial explains what Tmux Plugin Manager is, how to install it on Linux [...]
2023-10-13 [Older] How to Use GNOME 45's New Activities Indicator
2023-10-13 [Older] How to install Audacity 3.3.3 on a Chromebook
2023-10-12 [Older] How to install Discord on Peppermint OS
2023-10-12 [Older] How to install PNGTuber Plus on a Chromebook
2023-10-11 [Older] How to install OpenToonz on a Chromebook in 2023
2023-10-11 [Older] How to install Steam on Peppermint OS
2023-10-10 [Older] How to install Pokemon Infinite Fusion on a Chromebook - Updated Tutorial
2023-10-10 [Older] How to install Steam Link on Peppermint OS
2023-10-09 [Older] How to install Gacha Nebula on a Chromebook
2023-10-09 [Older] How to install Pinta on Peppermint OS
2023-10-08 [Older] How to install LibreOffice on Peppermint OS
2023-10-08 [Older] How to install the MEGA Desktop App on a Chromebook