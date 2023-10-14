EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.5.5 released
Kernel, Limine and TV Panel version bump, new process utilities, return to NetworkManager
Do you waddle the waddle?
While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.
The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.
Kernel, Limine and TV Panel version bump, new process utilities, return to NetworkManager