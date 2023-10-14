Red Hat Leftovers
Ceres Technology Achieves Red Hat Enterprise Linux Certification [Ed: Celebrating mere paperwork, and moreover misusing buzzwords]
Ceres Technology Inc., a leading developer of AI solutions that predict multi-tier upstream risk, today announced its achievement of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 Certification for Ceres Nostradamus, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) platform that predicts multi-tier upstream supply chain risk, delays, and disruptions.
2023-10-10 [Older] The importance of configuring kernel dumps in Red Hat Enterprise Linux
How Red Hat Insights tackles malware head-on
The rise of the menaces Linux is often regarded as a more secure operating system, but it isn't impervious to malware threats.
In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the quantity and types of Linux malware. Cyber attackers are turning their attention to Linux-based systems for a range of purposes: [...]
Vodafone and Nokia partner to introduce Open RAN in Italy
Shlomi Moscovici, VP of Telco, Media and Entertainment, EMEA, Red Hat, said: “Open RAN’s significance lies not only in providing an efficient and flexible way to deploy applications and derive value at the edge, but also in helping boost collaboration and innovation in the ecosystem. Vodafone’s 5G Open RAN pilot is a leading example of collaboration in action, and we are pleased to bring Red Hat OpenShift as an interoperable, consistent and scalable foundation for Open RAN.”
“Through our ongoing collaboration with Nokia and Red Hat, we’re providing an open infrastructure platform to Vodafone that enables network innovation and new service delivery,” said Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Telecom Systems Business, Dell Technologies.
Red Hat: Fusing enterprise-scale AI & federated learning
The panel’s moderator, Tom Zschach, Chief Innovation Officer at Swift was joined by Kelly Switt, Global Head of Intelligent Edge Business Development at Red Hat; John Overton, CEO at Kove; Vivek Agarwal, Head of Financial Services Solutions at C3 AI; and Johan Bryssinck, AI Programme and Shared Services at Swift.
Salesforce IT injects generative AI to ease its massive datacenter migration
Shifting 200,000 servers from CentOS to RHEL, the SaaS giant is enlisting gen AI to help handle the health and telemetry of its operations infrastructure in real-time.
Supply Chain Security Security with Containers and CI/CD Systems – Kirsten Newcomer – #ASW 256
Supply chain has been a hot topic for a few years now, but so many things we need to do for a secure supply chain aren't new at all. We'll cover SBOMs, vuln management, and putting together a secure pipeline.