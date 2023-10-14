Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.5, Installer Improvements

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

OpenZFS 2.2 Released with Linux 6.5 Support, Block Cloning, and More

The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

LinuxGizmos.com

Pocket size computer based on M5StampS3 microcontroller

(Updated) Forlinx officially launches RISC-V SoM based on StarFive JH7110

Red Hat Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 14, 2023

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
Microsoft gives unexpected tutorial on how to install Linux
You may need it – Windows 10 is no longer a free upgrade
Mullvad Browser is a Tor Browser without a Tor Network
prioritizes privacy by minimizing tracking and fingerprinting
Russian tech firm Astra Linux plans October IPO on Moscow Exchange
Russian technology company Astra Linux on Monday said it was planning to list its shares on Moscow Exchange this month in an initial public offering (IPO), potentially breathing some life into Russia's moribund equity capital markets.
DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
Two reports
Microsoft Tax Evasion
More on that
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45
Canonical officially released today the Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system, which comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, improved hardware support, and many other changes.
GNOME Is Taking Steps Towards Dropping X11
Significant changes for the GNOME! Merge requests opened to end X.Org (X11) session support, moving to a Wayland-only environment
Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian Bookworm, Supports Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new version of its Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that brings a new Bookworm base and some major changes.
OpenWrt 23.05.0 - First Stable Release
The OpenWrt community is proud to announce the first stable release of the OpenWrt 23.05 stable series.
GPG, RubyGems, Kernel update in Tumbleweed
a variety of package updates
 
Programming and HowTos
4 more for now
Open Hardware: SparkFun, Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino and More
Devices and such
Steam Proton game compatibility report 2023
Behold, a super-enthusiastic article about my success with using the Steam Proton compatibility layer to play Windows-native titles in Linux
This Week in GNOME and Scarlett Gately Moore's KDE Work
Some desktop work
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and New Apps of LinuxPhoneApps.org
GNU/Linux on phones
Security Leftovers
Security links
M5Stack Cardputer
a pair of articles
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, Sudo Show, Destination Linux
4 episodes
Red Hat Leftovers
Mostly corporate fluff
today's howtos
many from the past day and week
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.5.5 released
Kernel, Limine and TV Panel version bump, new process utilities, return to NetworkManager
The Wine development release 8.18 is now available.
The Wine development site's news
Perl Programming Leftovers
From the Perl site
EuroLinux 8.9 beta released
On October 10, we released version 8.9 beta of the EuroLinux operating system, which lets you test technical innovations and compatibility with the upcoming EuroLinux 8.
FreeBSD 14.0-RC1 Now Available
The first RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Shows and Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, and Invidious
Aral Balkan and more
New Videos About Ubuntu
half a dozen new videos
Android Leftovers
8 best pedometer and step counter apps
Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS Becomes SLTS with 10 Years of Support
Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS gets a decade of support through the Civil Infrastructure Platform and its super-long-term stable (SLTS) kernel program
Back to Debian After a Decade of CentOS (IBM's B is for Business, Not Science and Technology)
the B in IBM stands for "Business"
KNotifications on Android 13
With Android 13 applications need to request permissions to show notifications in the same way you’d need to request permissions to access say the camera or the calendar
How I learned to stop worrying and love the CoreOS
It’s quite clear that I’ve been on a CoreOS blogging streak lately
How I became obsolete
It’s Saturday morning, 6:00 and I can’t sleep. My mind has decided to start functioning
Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.5, Installer Improvements
Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO release is now available for download powered by a new kernel and featuring a much-improved installer that offers new features and fixes bugs.
today's howtos
only 3 more for now
Games: SteamOS, fheroes2, Godot, and More
half a dozen articles
Because You Can: Linux On An Arduino Uno
There are a few “Will it run” tropes when it comes to microcontrollers, one for example is “Will it run Doom?“, while another is “Will it run Linux
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Scan
Adobe Scan is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
This week in KDE: colorblindness correction filters
This week there’s a lot of news on the accessibility front in particular
Linux might be your best bet for heightening your desktop computer security
Cybersecurity matters
Focusrite Extends Help to Linux Developer to Enable Driver Support
Even though Linux as a desktop platform is evolving fast, it is still a choice for few music producers compared to Windows and macOS
Distributions' and Operating Systems' Development: OpenEmbedded and HaikuOS
Developers' updates
Red Hat and Fedora: Qubes OS 4.2.0-rc4, Community Platform Engineering Report, PHP, OpenELA, and Fedora ELN Rebuild Strategy
IBM et al
Programming Leftovers
Python and more
Ubuntu and Server Leftovers
Server articles and some Ubuntu-related links
MariaDB’s Bad Week: Layoffs and an End to Azure Support
It's not a great week for MariaDB
Devices: Orange Pi 5, Raspberry Pi Pico, and Arduino
miniature world of Open Hardware
F10 for accessibility in KF6!
We now have a new KStandardShortcut
Microsoft, Proprietary, and Blackboxes ("AI")
Mostly Microsoft focused
Events: ATO, Linux Plumbers Conference, and KDAB Training Day
3 new posts/updates
Security Leftovers
Reproducible Builds and much more
today's howtos
many howtos for the evening
PipeWire 1.0 RC2
This is the second 1.0 release candidate that is API and ABI compatible with previous 0.3.x releases
David Cantrell: rpminspect-1.12.1 released
The last release was in March of 2023
OpenZFS 2.2 Released with Linux 6.5 Support, Block Cloning, and More
OpenZFS 2.2 advanced file system and volume manager has been released today with support for the latest Linux kernel series, as well as various new features.
Resources is a New, Modern System Monitor for Linux
The System Monitor app Ubuntu comes with with does an okay job of letting you monitor system resources and oversee running processes — but it does look dated
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
Why Tux Machines is Hosted From the United Kingdom
This site was transferred to us in October 2013
Happier and Freer
We're generally a lot happier
Worse Than Racism in Latest Ubuntu: Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Junk
Russian controversy ought not be the biggest one
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS links
Android Leftovers
Google Chrome on Android gets a big security boost! Users can delete recent browsing history swiftly
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi 5, and More
Hardware for hacking
New release: Tor Browser 13.0
Tor Browser 13.0 is now available
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
incidents and more
Leap 15.5 issue with Radeon RX 7000 series and amdgpu driver
Upcoming Quarterly Update 1 for SLES 15 SP5 contains Bug 1215802
Linux Security Modules
Linux security modules are kernel modules that provide a framework for implementing mandatory access control (more on this soon) on various resources inside our Linux system
today's howtos
5 more for now
Games: Counter-Strike 2, Linux GPU Performance, and Trouble in Microsoft Mono Land (Unity)
3 stories for today
Q3 Firefox Linux update
Let’s highlight some updates of Firefox development from Linux perspective for last three months
Games: Return to Monkey Island on Nintendo Switch and Valve Issues
3 items about gaming
Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook
Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook
Android Leftovers
Android working on a Quick Settings tile for swapping active SIM cards for data
Overhaul of Thelio internals and new band Theliohead
System76's commitment to engineering excellence is matched only by its dedication to users' right to repair
Will Wayland Finally Replace Xorg For Linux Users? Finally?
Wayland is the long-in-the-works successor to the X Window system, which is nearly 40 years old
Want a secure and simple Linux experience? I can't recommend Elementary OS 7.1 highly enough
If you're interested in an operating system that takes your privacy seriously without preventing you from actually getting things done, try Elementary OS
today's leftovers
Servers and more
Steam Deck and Arduino Projects
Devices and such
GPL Enforcement Case: Vizio's Summary Judgment Motion
SFC lawsuit
Events: Christine Hall Reminisces All Things Open and LibreOffice at the Software Freedom Law Centre in India
Some FOSS updates
Programming Leftovers
Tools and releases
Installing Debian on the BananaPi M2 Zero and Installing Flatpak and Flathub Repository on Debian 12
Debian news
Security Leftovers
Reproducible Builds and more
Leap Micro 5.5 availability and Leap Micro 5.3 EOL
A new version of the modern lightweight host operating system Leap Micro 5.5 is now available
Microsoft Lies and Liars
3 new picks
Should you de-Google your Fairphone?
Has this ever happened to you? You’re discussing the new Marvel movie that’s coming out soon with a couple of friends.
KDE: FDBuild 0.1, KDE Gear, Porting Codevis to KDE
KDE-related development
Planet Fedora (Red Hat/IBM), Planet GNOME, and Planet Debian, Which Have a Code of Conduct, Offer a Platform to Matt 'Sexual Favours' Garrett
desperate effort to wrest control of FSF
(Updated) Forlinx officially launches RISC-V SoM based on StarFive JH7110
Forlinx has officially launched their latest System-on-Module, featuring the powerful StarFive JH7110 RISC-V chip
10 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 23.10 [With Bonus Tips]
Here's our recommended list of 10 things after installing Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" (GNOME edition).
openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 Released, Leap Micro 5.3 EOL
The immutable openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 is out with SELinux enhancements, Quadlet for Podman, and an improved Cockpit management interface.
Kernel Level News
Linux, graphics and more
Security Leftovers
only 4 for now
Microsoft's Winter Cleanup (Layoffs)
winter is coming