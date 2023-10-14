How I became obsolete
It’s Saturday morning, 6:00 and I can’t sleep. My mind has decided to start functioning. I am tuning in some old Bonobo albums. This is a good time to write about how I got to the point that Packit team no longer needed me.
I almost shed a tear when I saw this. It’s been almost 5 years since we started working on Packit with Franta (fun fact: initially the project was called source-git).
The beginning was rough: we knew what our long term goal was - automate RPM packaging process and enable folks easier integration process to Red Hat OS’s. But how to get there?