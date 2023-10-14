How I learned to stop worrying and love the CoreOS
It’s quite clear that I’ve been on a CoreOS blogging streak lately. I keep getting asked by people inside and outside my company about what makes CoreOS special and why I’ve switched over so many workloads to it.
The answer is pretty basic. It makes my life easier.
I’m a Dad. I’m on the PTC (Parent Teacher Club) at one of my children’s schools. I volunteer as an IT person for a non-profit. I write software. I have other time consuming hobbies, such as ham radio, reading, and becoming a longer distance runner1.
My available time for my own IT projects is extremely limited and CoreOS plays a part in keeping that part of my life as efficient as possible.
That’s what this blog post is about!