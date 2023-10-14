The Wine development release 8.18 is now available.
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 14, 2023
What's new in this release:
- Bundled FluidSynth library for DirectMusic.
- More window management in the Wayland driver.
- More effect support in Direct3D 10.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at:
https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/8.x/wine-8.18.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:
https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
