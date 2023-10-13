Why Tux Machines is Hosted From the United Kingdom

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 13, 2023,

updated Oct 13, 2023



I've been fully aware that British broadband and hosting are not particularly fast in relative terms (compared to western Europe), but it is close to most of us and hosting from the US never made much sense anymore. 80% of us are in Europe. Nobody is based in the US. The hosting we had in the US wasn't provided by a company but a person.

The UK is not particularly liberal in the free speech sense, but it's not especially notorious either. It's good enough for us given practical considerations. The same people who attack Dr. Stallman and Prof. Moglen have been trying hard to deplatform us, but they are failing. The facts are on our side and extreme harassment against us was registered by British police. Central London is where our address is registered (below) and we've been the victims of criminal activities for over a year already.

This site was transferred to us in October 2013, i.e. exactly a decade ago. Next summer we turn 20. █