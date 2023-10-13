Happier and Freer
IT has been exactly one year since I had a major confrontation with my employer over it quietly changing its registered address to a fake/invalid one (happened "11 Oct 2022" and I noticed this a day later, then repeatedly chased the management by telephone, insisting that they explain dodgy moves like these). I resigned from the company before my birthday. It had clearly gone rogue on many levels.
10+ years after my wedding (2012) both Rianne and I left the company and we've done well since this decision. This site improved a lot and it continues to improve. We're generally a lot happier.
We've since then heard from people who did the same, sometimes for similar reasons. This site is a lot more important to us than the old job and the site continues to thrive because many people know about it and appreciate what we do.
It's Friday the 13th, but things are good and it's sunny right now in Manchester. The photo above is us at the Champions League match across the road. █