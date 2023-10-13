Last Thursday, Software Freedom Conservancy took the next step in our ongoing litigation to liberate the complete, corresponding source code for Vizio televisions. Our lawyers argued on our behalf the core legal issues at the center of our case against VIzio. The motion and responses were filed in the weeks prior to the hearing and in-person oral arguments took place before Judge Sandy N. Leal of the Superior Court of California, County of Orange on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The motion, and consequently the hearing, focuses on two of the most critical issues of the case: (a) whether recipients of GPL'd software can enforce their rights to the corresponding source code themselves (under a legal theory known as “third-party beneficiary”) and (b) whether or not this contractual right is preempted by copyright law. The preemption issue was previously decided by a federal judge in SFC's favor (a decision which “remanded” this case back to Judge Leal). However, the federal ruling is not necessarily binding on the state court; Vizio is within their legal rights to represent it to Judge Leal.