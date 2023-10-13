Installing Debian on the BananaPi M2 Zero and Installing Flatpak and Flathub Repository on Debian 12
Jonathan McDowell: Installing Debian on the BananaPi M2 Zero
My previously mentioned C.H.I.P. repurposing has been partly successful; I’ve found a use for it (which I still need to write up), but unfortunately it’s too useful and the fact it’s still a bit flaky has become a problem. I spent a while trying to isolate exactly what the problem is (I’m still seeing occasional hard hangs with no obvious debug output in the logs or on the serial console), then realised I should just buy one of the cheap ARM SBC boards currently available.
How to install Flatpak and Flathub repository on Debian 12
Flathub is the repository from where you can download flatpak apps on your system.
To be able to use flathub repository and download flatpaks apps from it, you will also need to have flatpak installed on your system.