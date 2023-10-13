Leap Micro 5.5 availability and Leap Micro 5.3 EOL
A new version of the modern lightweight host operating system Leap Micro 5.5 is now available. All documents including Release notes from SLE Micro 5.5 documentation space are also applicable for Leap Micro, as Leap Micro is essentially a rebranded SLE Micro.
It’s important to mention that this also means that Leap Micro 5.3 is now End of Life (EOL). Users of Leap Micro 5.3 are strongly advised to consider upgrading to either the Leap Micro 5.4 or 5.5 release. This ensures access to the latest features, security enhancements, and ongoing support.
One of the standout features of Leap Micro 5.5 is its SELinux enhancements. Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) has received a significant boost. It brings podman-docker and hyper-v support for AArch64 for a more robust and secure computing experience for users.
Leap Micro 5.5 has podman 4.4 which introduces podman quadlets. If you haven’t tried quadlets yet, please make sure to check our Nextcloud deployment using quadlets. We also ship podman-docker, which is a podman wrapper that can be used together with docker-compose, or at least once the fix for Bug #1215926 is released for SLE and Leap Micro.