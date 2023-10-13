Q3 Firefox Linux update
Let’s highlight some updates of Firefox development from Linux perspective for last three months.
Wayland backend is gaining momentum at Mozilla upstream. It’s enabled by default in Fedora/Arch Linux but Mozilla is a bit hesitant and runs Wayland for Nightly/Beta only. Mozilla official binaries, Ubuntu/Snap and Mozilla/flatpak switches to XWayland mainly due to missing test coverage of Wayland builds.
But Mozilla migrates its testsuite to Ubuntu 22.04 which also involves Wayland testing (Bug 1813588) so let’s hope we see Wayland in release soon (Bug 1752398). Indeed there are still some Wayland bugs to fix and we keep an eye on it.
Dbus-glib is no longer needed by Firefox to build. This old dependency from Gtk2 times was removed in Firefox 120.0 where we switch to Gio DBus interface and async implementation based on MozPromise. Dbus-glib can be removed from build roots for good and that helps mainly to flatpak packaging.