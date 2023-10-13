Games: Counter-Strike 2, Linux GPU Performance, and Trouble in Microsoft Mono Land (Unity)
-
Counter-Strike 2 support for older hardware and Mac is being discontinued so Valve can focus on 64-bit Windows and Linux | TechRadar
Valve has announced that it will be discontinuing Counter-Strike 2 support on older hardware and Mac.
Valve has announced that it will be discontinuing Counter-Strike 2 support on older hardware and Mac so it can focus on 64-bit Windows and Linux.
In a new Steam post shared today (October 12), the company confirmed that it will be shutting down support for the game for DirectX 9 and 32-bit operating systems, as well as macOS, explaining that it will be focusing its attention on developing the game and the future of the series on modern operating systems (via VGC).
-
Five new Intel Arc Alchemist GPU IDs have been spotted in Linux kernel patches
While the presence of these new IDs might suggest a potential GPU update, it’s not sufficient information to definitively conclude whether it’s related to the Alchemist ACM-G10 GPU or some other product. Several months ago, there were rumors circulating about a possible refresh of Alchemist GPUs. However, up to this point, no concrete evidence has emerged to substantiate such claims.
-
Unity CEO Resigns, Dev Community Still Cautious About Giving Platform A Second Chance
It’s been a bad run of weeks lately for the company behind game engine Unity, stemming from a ham-fisted plan to drastically alter its pricing model for developers. When that plan was announced, which involved previously free tiers of the engine going away or being changed, per-install fees to developers that could essentially bankrupt a successful game company if it charged too little for games, and other concerns, the backlash from the dev community was swift and severe. Plenty of developers swore off the platform entirely, while others talked about how the trust between the company and the dev community had been shattered. Obviously when things go that poorly, heads are going to roll.