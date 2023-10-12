today's howtos
Setting up Linkwarden on the Raspberry Pi
This tool can be used to easily collect, organize, and archive web pages you have visited, ensuring the page still exists when you next want to check it out.
Linkwarden achieves this on your Raspberry Pi by taking screenshots of the page and generating a PDF. These screenshots and PDFs will ensure you still have access, even if the website or link breaks.
Keyboard keys and characters
When I wrote about my understanding of completion in Emacs, I mentioned that on demand completion is accessible through what Emacs calls "M-TAB", a notation that means 'Meta-<tab>', where Meta is normally your Alt key(s). Over on the Fediverse, Jason P mentioned that this completion is also accessible through "C-M-i", Ctrl-Meta-i. This will raise the eyebrows of some people, because Ctrl-i is also a tab; in ASCII (and thus Unicode), tab is literally Ctrl-i. What's going on here is a distinction in modern graphical environments between keys and characters. In fact there's often at least three layers involved.
Handling JSON on command line
JSON is one of my favorite formats for data as it balances human readability/writeability with ease of parsing programmatically. In the modern software development, at least on the web, we deal with JSON all the time, whether it’s thanks to calling APIs, dealing with configuration, using JSON data when building static sites or any of the other use cases.
One downside of JSON is that it’s verbose and even relatively small amount of data becomes difficult to read and figure out on command line. Thankfully, people have built tools that can help you become even more productive with JSON.
Skip links on ikea.com
I am always pleasantly surprised when I find useful skip links. That's why I decided to collect examples here on my blog.
How to Empty the Trash on Ubuntu
If you are using the desktop flavour of Ubuntu, you will find that when you delete a file it will be moved to the trash bin.
The trash bin is an excellent piece of functionality as it makes it significantly harder to delete an important file accidentally.