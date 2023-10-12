Games: GNU/Linux Before Apple, Lots of Steam Stuff, and More

A freshly brewed Proton Experimental release just went out today which includes a bunch of fixes for various games. Here's your usual run over what's improved for Steam Deck / Linux desktop. This is the version of Proton that gets updates before the main stable version, which recently updated to Proton 8.0-4.

Some games to stock up on? How about a bunch from Bandai Namco? Humble launched the Bandai Namco: Fights, Frights and Fantasy Bundle. Here's what compatibility to expect on Steam Deck / Linux desktop.

The next little expansion for Crusader Kings III with Crusader Kings III: Legacy of Persia has been announced by Paradox Interactive for release on November 9th.

Forza Motorsport just launched and sadly it appears that it does not currently run on Steam Deck / Linux with Proton, but Valve are looking into it.

With the release of Counter-Strike 2, it seems Valve are continuing to move away from macOS support just like they did with SteamVR. Thankfully, Valve are still investing in Linux and CS2 is supported on Linux.

For the last two years, Apple has been working to make Mac gaming a thing. Expanded gamepad support, a new version of the Metal graphics API, and a low-latency Game Mode are among the gaming improvements added to recent versions of macOS.

But despite a handful of high-profile ports like No Man’s Sky or Resident Evil Village, Mac gaming is still stuck in the loop that it has always been stuck in: There aren’t a lot of high-profile games, so there aren’t many gamers who choose macOS, so there isn’t a lot of interest in developing high-profile games.

[...]

That kind of user-friendly translation layer has finally helped increase the popularity of gaming on Linux by a statistically significant amount. The Steam Deck and its Proton layer (also available on other Linux systems) both meet Windows game developers where they already are instead of trying to convince them to create and maintain native Linux ports. Getting a Windows game running on a Mac requires more performance overhead—in addition to translating Windows API calls into Mac ones, x86 code written for Intel and AMD CPUs also needs to be translated into Arm code that Apple Silicon Macs can run. But until some kind of user-friendly game translation feature becomes available, Mac games still seem destined to be few and far between.