Games: GNU/Linux Before Apple, Lots of Steam Stuff, and More
Proton Experimental updated for Tony Hawk's, Halo Infinite, Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways
A freshly brewed Proton Experimental release just went out today which includes a bunch of fixes for various games. Here's your usual run over what's improved for Steam Deck / Linux desktop. This is the version of Proton that gets updates before the main stable version, which recently updated to Proton 8.0-4.
TEKKEN 7, CODE VEIN, GOD EATER 3 and more in this great bundle
Some games to stock up on? How about a bunch from Bandai Namco? Humble launched the Bandai Namco: Fights, Frights and Fantasy Bundle. Here's what compatibility to expect on Steam Deck / Linux desktop.
Crusader Kings III: Legacy of Persia releases November 9
The next little expansion for Crusader Kings III with Crusader Kings III: Legacy of Persia has been announced by Paradox Interactive for release on November 9th.
Valve investigating Forza Motorsport issues on Steam Deck / Linux
Forza Motorsport just launched and sadly it appears that it does not currently run on Steam Deck / Linux with Proton, but Valve are looking into it.
Valve dropped Counter-Strike 2 support on macOS and older hardware [Ed: Apple behind GNU/Linux in terms of priorities]
With the release of Counter-Strike 2, it seems Valve are continuing to move away from macOS support just like they did with SteamVR. Thankfully, Valve are still investing in Linux and CS2 is supported on Linux.
Ten games to know me
I saw this meme floating around again, so I thought it’d be fun to try out.
BSD Games. They taught me that we haven’t entirely engineered fun out of our systems, despite the best efforts of certain people. I consider them essential, because even server sysadmins need a console game break sometimes.
Commander Keen. A kid who built all this cool stuff, used it all to go to far-flung places, and had the courage to fight monsters!? My friends wanted to be comic book heroes; I wanted to be Billy Blaze.
Top 10 Steam Next Fest Games You Should Try Now
Are you looking for some new and exciting games to play? Check out our list of the top 10 Steam Next Fest games you should try now.
DAVE THE DIVER gets a big free content update
DAVE THE DIVER is probably one of the best games I've played this year, and certainly made some travelling more fun recently with my Steam Deck (see my previous video here). A new update is out now adding in a whole bunch of extra content.
Mining and base defense game Dome Keeper got a huge upgrade
Dome Keeper was already pretty great. Giving you a mixture of mining, exploration, base-building and tower defense and now it's quite a lot bigger with a free update out now.
There’s no Mac version of Counter-Strike 2 because there are no Mac players
For the last two years, Apple has been working to make Mac gaming a thing. Expanded gamepad support, a new version of the Metal graphics API, and a low-latency Game Mode are among the gaming improvements added to recent versions of macOS.
But despite a handful of high-profile ports like No Man’s Sky or Resident Evil Village, Mac gaming is still stuck in the loop that it has always been stuck in: There aren’t a lot of high-profile games, so there aren’t many gamers who choose macOS, so there isn’t a lot of interest in developing high-profile games.
[...]
That kind of user-friendly translation layer has finally helped increase the popularity of gaming on Linux by a statistically significant amount. The Steam Deck and its Proton layer (also available on other Linux systems) both meet Windows game developers where they already are instead of trying to convince them to create and maintain native Linux ports. Getting a Windows game running on a Mac requires more performance overhead—in addition to translating Windows API calls into Mac ones, x86 code written for Intel and AMD CPUs also needs to be translated into Arm code that Apple Silicon Macs can run. But until some kind of user-friendly game translation feature becomes available, Mac games still seem destined to be few and far between.