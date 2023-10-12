Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
New Magecart malware concealment tactics, hiding inside web status page
The malware group behind Magecart continues to be on the cutting edge of hiding in plain sight. A report this week fromRoman Lvovsky, an Israeli security researcher at Akamai Technology, demonstrates three obfuscation techniques that have been recently spotted by their telemetry.
Microsoft to kill off VBScript in Windows to block malware delivery [Ed: Windows itself is malware]
Microsoft is planning to phase out VBScript in future Windows releases after 30 years of use, making it an on-demand feature until it is removed.
ISTIO-SECURITY-2023-004
US Government Releases Security Guidance for Open Source Software in OT, ICS
CISA, FBI, NSA, and US Treasury published new guidance on improving the security of open source software in OT and ICS.
CVE-2023-38545: curl SOCKS5 oversized hostname vulnerability. How bad is it... (Wed, Oct 11th)
ICS Patch Tuesday: Siemens Ruggedcom Devices Affected by Nozomi Component Flaws
ICS Patch Tuesday: Siemens and Schneider Electric release over a dozen advisories addressing more than 40 vulnerabilities.
Cisco Can’t Stop Using Hard-Coded Passwords
There’s a new Cisco vulnerability in its Emergency Responder product:
This vulnerability is due to the presence of static user credentials for the root account that are typically reserved for use during development. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by using the account to log in to an affected system. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to log in to the affected system and execute arbitrary commands as the root user.
This is not the first time Cisco products have had hard-coded passwords made public. You’d think it would learn...
Windows TCO
Finnish websites hit by more cyberattacks
A pro-Russian hacker group claimed responsibility for denial-of-service attacks on several Finnish sites on Wednesday, following a similar wave of hits on Friday.
-
Microsoft realizes new OneDrive photos storage policy isn’t all that good, backtracks
Microsoft, earlier this year, made a change to its OneDrive Storage quota policy which led to problems as unsuspecting users found themselves unable to send and receive emails.
