YouTube Is Pushing Ads Once Again

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 12, 2023



YouTube is desperately/forcibly pushing ads once again - and that's despite me using or having an ad blocker. In my most recent experience with videos that I choose to watch, at the very beginning it will show the ads but I still have the option to "skip", though perhaps this option will be gone. Maybe it will no longer be an option next time. Google/YouTube is working hard pushing the ads right into your face; it is like an ambush, "You better watch the ads or you can't watch the video". After taking all your details, passing it on or selling it to the other party, Google has the leverage to abuse the subscribers, as after all the users and subscribers are the product and meant to be sold. Would you like to be abused and used by Google? It's not yet too late to leave Google/YouTube as there are many options out there waiting to be discovered. Some more ethical and free (freedom like liberation and free like 'free as a free beer').