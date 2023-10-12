Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Kubuntu 23.10 and Ubuntu Studio 23.10 both ship with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 23.08 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 software suites, all compiled against the Qt 5.15.10 LTS open-source application framework.
Xubuntu 23.10 ships with the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment, but it also features apps from the GNOME 45 and MATE 1.26 stacks. This release also features improved support for Bluetooth headphones under PipeWire, as well as support for recent touch input devices, including the second-generation Apple Magic Trackpad.