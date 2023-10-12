Other Sites
In this tutorial, we want to share with you one method we use to convert OBS Studio's video recording in MKV format into MP4 with very good compression (by almost 50% reduced file size) but by keeping the quality acceptable for students to watch at home. Let's read the tips below.
AAEON has introduced the UP 7000 Edge, a Mini-PC that accommodates the entire spectrum of embedded Intel Processor N-series CPUs. This compact and versatile device offers compatibility with both Windows 10 LTSC 2021 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.
The Home Assistant Green is a new plug-and-play IoT device designed for home automation and compatible with Zigbee and Thread (in development) devices. This device also includes a Gigabit Ethernet port and large storage expansion.
Unlike the ESPGateway by ThingPulse which has similar capabilities and launched earlier this year, the ELECROW LoRaWan Gateway Module features the following ESP32 microcontroller:
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released new images for its Raspberry Pi OS that are based on Debian Bookworm. This is a major update that switches from X11 to Wayland by default with new apps, replacements for previous default apps, as well as other necessary adjustments.
SparkyLinux 2023.10 advances the SparkyLinux Rolling series and stands as a snapshot of the next stable SparkyLinux release, SparkyLinux 8 “The Seven Sisters”, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due out sometime in 2025.
Meet the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook promising a new computing experience like never before. The Linux laptop features pre-installed Fedora software and comes with Slimbook’s sleek magnesium/aluminum design and a backlight keyboard that we’ve seen in previous models.
The biggest change in the new Raspberry Pi OS release is that it’s now based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series. Previous Raspberry Pi OS releases until today were based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”.
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 12, 2023
- GNU40 USA: Meeting with old and new friends, and some first few steps on the freedom ladder
- On Sunday, October 1, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) hosted a hackday to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the GNU Project
- Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian Bookworm, Supports Raspberry Pi 5
- The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new version of its Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that brings a new Bookworm base and some major changes.
- SparkyLinux 2023.10 Brings Linux Kernel 6.5, Latest Debian 13 “Trixie” Updates
- SparkyLinux 2023.10 Rolling edition has been released today as the October 2023 snapshot for this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution featuring the KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, and MATE desktop environments on top of the bleeding-edge Debian Testing repositories.
- Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook
- Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook
- GNOME is Planning to Drop X.Org. Is it too soon to bid farewell?
- Delve into the ongoing X.Org vs Wayland debate and the complexities of the balancing act to drop a two-decade-old software.
- Krita 5.2 released
- After a year of hard work, Krita 5.2 is finally here
- Fedora Slimbook Linux Laptop Launched with 3K Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
- Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and Fedora Project announced today a new Linux laptop called Fedora Slimbook that’s optimized for the Fedora Linux distribution and features only Fedora software.
- Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
- KDE Gear 23.08.2 Released with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps
- The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 23.08.2 as the second of four maintenance updates to the latest KDE Gear 23.08 collection of open-source applications for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
- IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 released
- It is time for another update for your most favourite firewall: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 is out
- How To Upgrade Raspberry Pi OS to Debian Bookworm from Bullseye
- The wait is finally over and Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” release and you can upgrade your Raspberry Pi right now. Here’s how!
- A Social Meeting Between French-Speaking Mageians
- After the release of Mageia 9, it is time to take a step back from MLO and the Mageia project
- Lubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur": Best New Features
- Learn what's new in Lubuntu 23.10 "Mactic Minotaur" which brings latest LXQt 1.30 desktop and updates.
- Overhaul of Thelio internals and new band Theliohead
- System76's commitment to engineering excellence is matched only by its dedication to users' right to repair
- Wayland Display Server on openSUSE Tumbleweed in 2023
- Now that Wayland has arrived...
- Ardour 8.0
- Ardour 8.0 is available now for Linux, Windows, and macOS, including the latest release of macOS, Sonoma
- 5 Linux Lite Tips for Windows Users
- Have you recently switched to Linux Lite from Windows and found it to be complicated? Here are some Linux Lite tips to help you get started.
- Shufflecake - Hidden Linux Filesystems to Store Sensitive Data
- disk encryption alone can’t protect against powerful adversaries who can coerce users into revealing encryption keys
- The PineTime
- I have just got a PineTime smart watch [1] from Pine64
- PinePhone Status
- 4 months ago I got my PinePhonePro [1]. Since then I have got SE Linux working on it to the stage of allowing it to boot correctly with Debian/Unstable
- Tiny Linux On A No-MMU RISC-V Microcontroller
- In the vast majority of cases, running a Linux-based operating system involves a pretty powerful processor with a lot of memory on hand
- Web Survey: Microsoft/Windows Desktop/Laptop Market Share in China Down From 97% in 2015 to 72% This Month
- x86 is at risk (or RISC) here as well. Many back doors "baked" into such chips can be discarded... or replaced by China's.
- This is the world’s first Raspberry Pi 5 tablet
- The project began with disconnecting the fan wires from the GPIO on Raspberry Pi 5
- XScreenSaver 6.08 out now
- XScreenSaver 6.08 is out now
- Free Software Users Are Having All the Fun
- Software users need to be in control of the software; not some large vendors that collude with the state and its military.
- Jenny’s Daily Drivers: SerenityOS, And In Particular, Ladybird
- The OS is SerenityOS, which describes itself as “a love letter to ’90s user interfaces with a custom Unix-like core“
- The 5 Best Privacy-Focused Operating Systems
- Want more privacy on your computer or laptop? Consider these lesser-known operating systems
- Lenovo introduces Android as a Windows alternative on some of its desktop PCs
- Lenovo announced a partnership with Esper Device Management this week that brings Esper's custom Android operating system to some Lenovo PCs
- Get Ready for Yet Another Massive Wave of Microsoft Layoffs
- Layoffs have become routine at Microsoft, with several large waves of them so far this year
- WordPress 6.4 Beta 3
- WordPress 6.4 Beta 3 is now ready for testing
- Bottles Next: Revolutionizing Linux Emulation for Windows Apps
- Bottles Next is still in development but promises a more functional Windows app-emulation for Linux and macOS, building on existing tec
- EndeavourOS Galileo’s Release Will Be Delayed a Bit and EasyOS Update
- Some distro news
- Linux 6.5.7, 6.1.57, 5.15.135, 5.10.198, 5.4.258, 4.19.296, and 4.14.327
- Seven stable kernel updates
- Our Galileo release is delayed but here are the main changes you can expect
- Our latest refresh ISO, Cassini Nova R3, released in September was supposed to be the last one under the Cassini codename family
- Incus 0.1 has been released
- The Linux Containers team is very excited to announce the initial release of Incus
- Why is Debian the way it is?
- Debian is a large, complex operating system
- 12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Document-Oriented Databases
- There is a good selection of Linux document-oriented databases that are available under an open source license
- Microsoft Waning in Operating Systems and Games, So What's Left?
- It's not clear what sort of future Microsoft has to it
- 8 Best Free and Open Source Ruby-Based Web Content Management Systems
- Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all free and open source goodness
- Android’s Monolithic and Bloated Upgrades vs Purism’s Rolling Upgrades
- Fundamentally, all our Purism devices running PureOS receive regular updates to apps and the core OS the same way
- Plasma search, Baloo & exclude filters do not seem to work
- Baloo remains messy. If you look at the list, it's not even nicely ordered. You have, for instance, a bunch of CMake stuff in three separate places in the comma-delimited list
- Restricted unprivileged user namespaces are coming to Ubuntu 23.10
- Ubuntu Desktop firmly places security at the forefront, and adheres to the principles of security by default
- Ubuntu Budgie 23.10: Best New Features
- A roundup of the best new features of Ubuntu Budgie 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” release, which brings the latest Budgie desktop and more enhancements.
- Proton 8.0-4 Released with Support for More Windows Games on Linux
- Valve released today Proton 8.0-4 as the latest version of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that enable Linux users to play Windows games.
- Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction To The Series
- This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective
- Running Linux on an ESP32-S3
- Clem Mayer's Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4-inspired project is a combination ESP32-S3, RP2040, and more — all on a single, compact PCB.